The Kebbi State Police Command has warned civil society organisations and non-governmental groups against going ahead with a planned protest over the abduction of schoolgirls from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko-Wasagu area of the state.

In a statement issued Friday and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Abubakar, the command said intelligence reports indicated that some groups were mobilising to stage public demonstrations “any moment from today.”

The police said the security situation in the state remained fragile, adding that a protest at this time could inflame tensions, disrupt ongoing rescue operations, and potentially lead to violence.

“The current situation is dicey for any protest or rally to hold as it has the potential of instigating violence in the state,” the police said.

“While the Command remains deeply concerned about the regrettable incident, it is misguided and counterproductive for any protest to hold, as it will undermine the unwavering commitment of the combined team of security personnel in their efforts to rescuing the kidnapped schoolgirls unhurt.”

Gunmen had on Monday invaded the girls’ secondary school in Maga, abducting at least 25 students and killing the school’s vice principal, Hassan Makuku, who attempted to shield the pupils during the attack.

Security forces have since launched a coordinated manhunt involving police, soldiers and local vigilantes across the Danko-Wasagu area and neighbouring areas.

The incident has triggered widespread anger across the state and beyond, with many Nigerians questioning why schools in high-risk communities remain vulnerable despite repeated promises of strengthened security under the Safe Schools Initiative.

Kebbi’s latest attack came in a week marked by worsening insecurity across northern Nigeria.

On Friday, dozens of schoolchildren were abducted in a separate attack on St. Mary’s Catholic School in Agwara, Niger State. Earlier in the week, ISWAP published footage claiming responsibility for the execution of a serving brigadier general after an ambush in Borno State.

The succession of attacks has heightened public fear and put pressure on state and federal authorities, prompting calls for protests from advocacy groups demanding accountability and immediate action.

Police urge calm

The Kebbi police command appealed for patience, saying it remained committed to protecting lives and property while ensuring the safe return of the abducted schoolgirls.

It also urged residents to support ongoing operations by reporting suspicious movement or information to the nearest police formation or other security agencies.

Mr Abubakar reaffirmed that security agencies were “working tirelessly” to track the kidnappers and rescue the children.

Rescue efforts were still underway as of the time of filing this report.