Jason Jae has emerged as the final Head of House in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 9, making history as the first and last HoH of the 10/10 season as the show nears its conclusion.

Since the show’s beginning in July, Jason Jae has emerged as HoH and interim HoH twice, with one Most Influential Player of the Week.

This time, Jason Jae picked Sultana, the immediate HoH, as his guest, emphasising the recent intimacy and closeness between the two housemates.

In the HoH game that made Jason Jae the winner, Imisi and Isabella were also announced as the Snail of the House due to their performance in last week’s games.

“Jason Jae became the first Head of House of the season and just won the last challenge for that title. He chose Sultana as his guest and can invite two more guests every day (during the day) this week. On the flip side, Isabella and Imisi will be rocking the snail outfits this week,” Biggie announced.

10/10

However, 10 housemates made it to the final stage of the show, out of the 29 contestants who entered the house during the double-launch event that marked the start of Season 10 in July.

The show commenced on 26 July, with its grand finale scheduled for 5 October.

Meanwhile, Sultana, Mensan, Kaybobo, Faith, Koyin, Kola, Jason Jae, Dede, Isabella, and Imisi are the 10 housemates who made it to the final phase of the show.

Whereas nineteen housemates have been evicted in the previous weeks of the reality show, including Sabrina, who exited the show due to medical concerns.

Other housemates who have been evicted are Kayikunmi, Otega, Ibifubara, Danboskid, Victory, Gigi Jasmine, Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris, Tracy, Denari, Thelma Lawson, Bright Morgan, Kuture, Joanna, Zita, Mide, and Rooboy.

The remaining 10 housemates will jostle for the record N140 million grand prize, against the N150 million earlier advertised, because of Kaybobo’s uneventful qualification to the final phase.