At least 10 passengers were killed while another 10 were injured in two separate road accidents on Wednesday in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the two crashes occurred at different times on Wednesday along the Ozalla/Four-Corner Axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“The crashes claimed 10 lives and left 10 others hospitalised,” he said.

How the accidents happened

Mr Ndukwe said the first accident, which involved multiple vehicles occurred at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

“A Howo truck, inscribed Visco Investment Global and laden with bags of white cement, was en route Abuja from Aba, Abia State, when it collided with a Toyota Corolla car that was attempting to overtake another truck on the same route.

“A Foton bus and a Daihatsu Hijet mini-bus, both driving one-way, were also caught in the collision. Sadly, the truck head and the Toyota Corolla car went up in flames, with five occupants of the car burnt to death,” he narrated.

“A passenger in the mini-bus was equally confirmed dead by the attending medical doctor.”

The police spokesperson further narrated that a Sino truck belonging to Global Investment, and a tricycle were involved in another crash at about 3 p.m. the same day along the same road.

“The truck, laden with cement and driving one-way from Garriki Enugu to Nenwe in Aninri LGA, on the same Enugu inward-bound lane, rammed into the tricycle, leading to the death of its four occupants.

“They were rushed to the hospital but later confirmed dead,” he said.

He added that 10 other people who were injured in the separate crashes were currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in Enugu State.

The commissioner speaks

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has expressed sadness over the accidents and death of the victims.

Mr Giwa commiserated with the families of the deceased.

The commissioner directed the State Motor Traffic Department to carry out a diligent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accidents.

The police chief said the crashes were avoidable and advised drivers to exercise utmost care, especially during this pre-Christmas season when road traffic usually increases and accidents become more frequent.

He reminded motorists that no journey was worth the loss of lives, urging them to shun recklessness, obey traffic rules, and prioritise safety over speed to prevent further tragedies.

Outrage

A video clip apparently recorded shortly after the first accident has been circulating on Facebook.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a male voice was heard in the background of the video, saying that the accident was caused by a truck belonging to Dangote Group, which has been blamed for many crashes in Nigeria.

“Dangote!” the voice was heard shouting in apparent outrage over the incident. Another clip showed officials evacuating bodies of victims.

“Why exactly did this Dangote truck driver drive like this? Every time, (this is how they drive),” another male voice was heard in the background of the clip.

PREMIUM TIMES observed the truck had Dangote inscription and logo on the truck’s doors. But it is unclear if the truck belongs to Dangote Group.