The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, says the corps wants to arm its officials because of the increasing number of casualties on the roads during operations.

Mr Mohammed stated this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

There is currently a bill before the National Assembly seeking the amendment of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act of 2007 to empower its officers to bear arms.

Sponsored by Abiodun Adesida (APC, Ondo) and Olaide Muhammad (APC, Oyo), the bill has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

Critics opposed to arming FRSC operatives say it is not necessary as the agency can partner with other arm-wielding agencies like the police for important operations.

Mr Mohammed, however, insists it is necessary.

He explained that the quest to bear arms has become necessary because the corps has lost over 200 personnel since its inception as some motorists intentionally ran down its operatives. He said none of the motorists has been apprehended.

He said the corps wants to arm its personnel to protect the lives of its officers on the roads across the country.

“As of last year, I think there were about 200 deaths – personnel who were knocked down, and over 240 from inception. And many were mayhem, while the perpetrators escaped,” he said.

While acknowledging the concerns of the public regarding FRSC operatives using firearms on unarmed Nigerians, Mr Mohammed said not all the personnel of the corps are to be armed if the bill before the federal legislature is passed.

He explained that those who will be armed will be allowed to use them when they receive distress calls from their colleagues.

He stated that the corps is intensely preparing for this by ensuring that those to be armed are adequately trained.

“It’s only a detachment, a squad, well-trained squad, that can hold an arm and be intervening in case there are issues on the road for us to be able to…..

“In fact, if you recollect, some years back, we even had the armoury, we did the training, most of our staff did the training in Jaji. I did my own in Keffi. Some did in Lagos, some did in Jos, and Enugu. And then they even bought the arms, and then we built an armoury in Gwagwalada. We also employed the service of a retired army colonel.

“We did that, thinking that we should be able to start using squads that can intervene if there are issues. Those on patrol can call to say, ‘Please, we are in danger, come and rescue us,’ or ‘Come and support us.’ This is because we cannot allow everybody to hold arms,” he said.

Speaking further on the control of the use of arms, Mr Mohammed said, “Because how can a FRSC marshal stop an articulated vehicle, a tanker, a trailer, especially the ones that are doing mixed loading? You see trucks that have animals, and then maybe even 100 passengers on top. How do you stop those without being armed? And then you also need to turn and defend, because you have to use the psychology of the person who is using an arm.

“You don’t just give anybody an arm to be on the road. And that’s why I think the public is really not comfortable with FRSC having to hold arms. So we’re also careful, and that’s why I say it’s not everyone who’s going to hold an arm.

“Some would say today, I want to just kill an FRSC officer. But then we’re also looking at our own mode of operation. That’s why this time around, we started with the workshop for the team leaders, those who lead those patrols, to put sense into them, to change their culture, so that they become more civil to the matters. This is because sometimes it’s when you don’t treat people in a civil manner, they also tend to be frustrated and react.”

Bill’s status

On the status of the bill at the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed said it has been approved by the House of Representatives awaiting the concurrence of the Senate.

“There is a provision for us in the existing Act to bear arms, not today. It was when the former and also late President Mohammed Buhari came on board that they couldn’t continue with that process. But this time around, we are still maintaining that we want to continue, we want to do the squad.

“As it is today, it has passed all the processes. The House of Representatives has already approved the bill. Now they are taking it to the Senate for concurrence. And that is what we are waiting for.

“Part of it, again, is the need for some of the offences that are too meagre, that have no respect – we also want some changes. Somebody will even pay in advance that I’m ready to commit this offence because the fine is not that much,” he said.

Corps welfare

Mr Mohammed also emphasised the need for improvement in the welfare of the agency’s officers to boost their morale and ensure equal opportunity in service.

“We’re also looking at welfare. Another thing that one can do to make your staff work for you is to do welfare. Part of that welfare is that if you retire as an assistant corps marshal (ACM), deputy corps marshal (DCM), you should be able to continue to enjoy your salary for life, like police DIGs, AIGs. Now it has been extended to civil defence, immigration. So, we shouldn’t be an exception,” he said.