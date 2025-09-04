The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) has fixed 29 August 2026 for local government council chairmanship and councillorship elections in Anambra State.

The Chairperson of the ANSIEC, Genevieve Osakwe, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mrs Osakwe, a chief magistrate, said the exercise was in line with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 23 of the Anambra State Electoral Law 2024, which empowered the commission to issue election notices.

“The election timetable and schedule of activities will be available for collection at the commission’s office beginning Friday, 28 November 2025.

“We call on all political parties to start obtaining their nomination forms from the body along the Enugu-Awka Expressway,” she said.

Previous election

The commission conducted the last local council elections on 28 September 2024.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that, during the election last year, the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State won all the electoral positions contested for.

This newspaper also reported that the election was the first in the last 10 years in the South-eastern state.

Before the September 2024 poll, the last local government election in Anambra State was held in January 2014 under the administration of former Governor Peter Obi.

Mr Obi served between 2006 and 2014 under the APGA platform.

Until the September 2024 poll, all the 21 local government areas in Anambra State had been administered by caretaker committees usually appointed by successive governors.

Meanwhile, the September 2024 poll was apparently in response to a Supreme Court ruling in July 2024, which affirmed the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 local governments.

The Supreme Court held that the local governments across the country should, henceforth, receive their allocations directly from the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The ruling empowers the federal government to withhold allocations of local governments being administered by caretaker committees.

(NAN)