The road to the 2025/26 Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) Premiership is officially mapped out following Wednesday’s draw for the 2025 NWFL Championship.

With the competition billed for 11–21 September in Abia State, Umuahia and Abiriba will play host to 17 ambitious clubs, all chasing the coveted promotion tickets to the top flight of women’s football in Nigeria.

The draw, conducted at the NWFL Secretariat in Abuja and streamed live for transparency, grouped the teams into four pools across two host cities.

According to the format, only the winners of each group will secure automatic promotion to the Premiership.

Group A: Umuahia takes centre stage

The capital city of Umuahia will host two groups, setting the stage for fierce rivalries and tactical battles.

Group A1 (Umuahia Base):

Royal Queens

Gallant Queens

Castmog Ladies

First Mahi Babes

Group A2 (Umuahia Base):

Sunshine Queens

Fortress Ladies

Unification FC

Kwara Ladies

Sunshine Queens, one of the most recognisable names in the draw, will look to use their Premiership experience as leverage.

But Kwara Ladies and Fortress Ladies have built reputations as stubborn sides, while Royal Queens in Group A1 remain a dark horse capable of springing surprises.

Group B: Abiriba gears up for fireworks

The historic town of Abiriba, famed for its vibrant community support for football, will host the remaining two groups.

Group B1 (Abiriba Base):

Pelican Stars

Ahudiyannem Queens

Wazbak International

Chosen Generation Angels

Group B2 (Abiriba Base):

Osun Babes

Ghetto Tigers

Moje Queens

Delta Babes

Imo Striker Queens

Here Pelican Stars; one of the oldest clubs in Nigerian women’s football with a storied past in the Premiership headline Group B1. But their road won’t be easy, as debutants Ahudiyannem Queens and Chosen Generation Angels enter with youthful hunger.

In Group B2, Osun Babes and Delta Babes stand out as heavyweights, while Ghetto Tigers and Moje Queens have everything to gain by upsetting the order.

What’s at stake?

The NWFL Championship is the critical gateway into Nigeria’s elite women’s league. Over the years, it has produced some of the most competitive teams in the Premiership, serving as a launchpad for emerging stars who go on to represent Nigeria at both club and national levels.

With four promotion slots available, one from each group, the stakes are immense. For many clubs, this is more than a tournament: it is a chance to elevate their status, attract sponsorships, and give their players the platform to compete against the very best.

Abia State: The new theatre of dreams

By splitting the tournament between Umuahia and Abiriba, the NWFL is not only spreading the competition across two passionate football hubs but also deepening its grassroots reach. Both towns have supposedly prepared upgraded facilities and are expected to draw large crowds, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the ten-day event.

The bigger picture

This year’s Championship comes at a time of rising momentum in Nigerian women’s football. The NWFL Premiership continues to grow in visibility, with Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, and Delta Queens consistently making marks on the continental stage through the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Championship, therefore, becomes the bridge for ambitious clubs dreaming of joining that elite company.

As the draw has now laid the path, the countdown begins. In Umuahia and Abiriba, the battles will be fierce, the margins fine, and the rewards life-changing. One truth remains clear: promotion to the Premiership is never given; it is fought for, earned, and celebrated.