Italian club Venezia FC have completed the permanent signing of Nigerian striker Akor Adams from Spanish side Sevilla FC, with the Super Eagles forward committing his future to the Serie A outfit until 30 June 2030.

The Orange and Greens confirmed the transfer in an official statement, describing the acquisition as a major addition to the club’s long-term project ahead of the new season.

Adams arrives in Venice after an eventful journey across Norway, France and Spain, bringing with him a proven goalscoring pedigree and valuable top-flight experience.

The 26-year-old began his football career at the Jamba Academy before making his professional breakthrough with Norwegian club Sogndal IL in 2018. During his time there, he made 56 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists.

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His impressive performances earned him a move to fellow Norwegian side Lillestrøm SK ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, where his reputation as a prolific striker continued to grow. Adams registered 28 goals and seven assists in 50 appearances, while also featuring in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying rounds. He additionally scored twice in one appearance for the club’s reserve side.

The Nigerian forward secured a transfer to French Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier in the summer of 2023, where he produced 13 goals and five assists in 49 matches before sealing a move to Spanish giants Sevilla FC in January 2025.

During his spell in Andalusia, Adams made 37 appearances, scoring 10 goals and contributing four assists before completing his switch to Venezia.

On the international stage, Adams has represented Nigeria at both youth and senior levels. He earned two caps for the Flying Eagles before breaking into the Super Eagles, where he has made 15 appearances and scored six goals.

Speaking after completing the transfer, the Nigerian striker revealed that Venezia’s ambitious vision convinced him to join the club.

“I chose to come here because I see the extraordinary project Venezia is building, and I want to contribute to writing a new chapter in its history.

Adams also paid tribute to the club’s supporters, admitting their passion had left a lasting impression even before his arrival.

“I want to tell the fans that what they manage to create in such a special place is truly incredible. The energy and passion they convey are unique. I’ve seen so many videos of the matches, and I’ve been impressed by their constant support.

The Super Eagles forward believes Venezia belong among Italy’s elite and is determined to help the club establish itself in Serie A.

“I believe this team deserves to be in Serie A. It belongs in that league, also because of the affection and support the fans have always shown over the years. They are loyal, passionate, and never fail to support us. I’m proud to be a part of all this.”

Adams now begins a new chapter in Italian football, with Venezia hoping his proven eye for goal can spearhead their ambitions over the coming seasons following his arrival on a long-term five-year contract.