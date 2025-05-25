Candidates who sat the rescheduled 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now check their results.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

JAMB had rescheduled the UTME for over 300,000 candidates whose results were affected by a glitch that affected 157 centres in Lagos State and the South-east.

“Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent,” the board said.

The board said candidates who missed either the main or rescheduled UTME would have the opportunity to have a resit as the board is prepared to conduct a resit examination for them.

JAMB said 71,701 candidates missed the initial UTME, while 21,082 candidates were absent during the rescheduled UTME. Combined, a total of 92,783 candidates are eligible for the resit.

JAMB expressed regret over the glitch that resulted in the rescheduling of the UTME.

The board said the review after the glitch has also revealed numerous ‘alarming’ practices perpetrated by candidates and certain proprietors of schools and Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, which have exacerbated examination irregularities.

Reviews before release

Mr Benjamin said the results were released after they were reviewed by Boniface Nworgu, a professor of educational measurement and evaluation, at the board’s invitation.

Mr Nworgu’s review also followed a review by a committee of Chief External Examiners.

JAMB said the committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University, Olufemi Peters, a professor, was constituted to confirm that the results are in order.

New statistics

The board has also released the statistical analysis of the scores.

JAMB said 17,025 or 0.88 per cent of the 1.9 million candidates who sat this year’s UTME scored above 300.

It explained that 117,373 or 6.08 per cent scored above 250 points and 565,988 or 29.3 per cent scored above 200 points.

JAMB added that 1.3 million candidates, or 70.7 per cent, scored less than 200 points in the UTME.

However, the board noted that performance analysis remains consistent (between 11 per cent in 2013 and 34 per cent in 2016) with results from the past 12 years.

Underage results, others

JAMB said it has also resolved that the withheld results of the underage candidates who performed below the established standards be released; “except where litigation is involved,” he said.

The board explained that the underage UTME results do not qualify the candidates for admission.

It said the candidates had previously signed an undertaking during the registration process acknowledging that only those who meet the prescribed standards would be considered for underage special admission.

Candidates, CBT centres malpractices

JAMB condemned the involvement of some CBT centres in perpetrating serious registration and examination malpractices and resolved that all the implicated CBT centres should be blacklisted while complicit owners should be prosecuted.

“In addition, the identified individuals who directly registered the candidates with modified pictures and biometrics be apprehended and prosecuted,” the board said.

The board also said some candidates were found to be involved in some misdemeanours including involvement in soliciting of assistance in some “WhatsApp Runs”.

“The meeting emphasised that its decision is not an endorsement of candidates’ unacceptable acts, rather a once and for all waiver.”

It advised candidates to refrain from joining questionable WhatsApp and other anti-social groups.

