The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja anticipated sunny skies with patches of cloud on Sunday, with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba State in the northern region.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Taraba, Bauchi, Zamfara and Adamawa States later in the day.

“In the North-central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara and Kogi States in the morning periods.

“Later in the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, and Benue states.

“In the Southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Imo, Abia, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa States,“ it said.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Imo, Abia, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa States later in the day.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of clouds are envisaged with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba State in the Northern region on Monday.

The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Kaduna, Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Adamawa states later in the day.

The agency envisaged sunny skies with patches of clouds during the morning hours in the North-central region.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kogi States.

“In the Southern region, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Imo, Abia, Osun, Cross River, Delta, Lagos and Akwa Ibom States.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Lagos states,” it said.

NiMet predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds on Tuesday, with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna States during the afternoon or evening hours in the northern region.

It anticipated sunny skies with patches of cloud in the North-central region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Niger, Kogi and Kwara states.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara and Kogi states.

“Over the southern region, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over most parts of Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos and Delta States,“ it said.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in the areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur

It further urged the public to ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision and to avoid driving under heavy rain.

“Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,“ it said.

(NAN)

