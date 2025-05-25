The police in Katsina State have killed a notorious bandit, Audu Kushin of Tsamiyar Maigoro village in Malumfashi Local Government Area and rescued five kidnapped victims.
The police spokesman in the state, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement in Katsina on Saturday.
He said that: “On May 22, at about 10:15 p.m., a distress call was received at Malumfashi Division that some armed men suspected to be bandits attacked Unguwar Lado and Karo villages of Malumfashi.
“A team of operatives led by the DPO responded promptly to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.
|
“During the operation, one notorious bandit, identified as Audu Kushin of Tsamiyar Maigoro village, was successfully neutralised.”
Unfortunately, he said, five kidnapped victims were shot and injured by the assailants.
READ ALSO: Army conducts successful clearance in Katsina Shawu forest, neutralises 21 bandits
He said that the injured victims were rushed to the General Hospital, Malumfashi, for immediate medical attention.
Mr Aliyu added that efforts were being intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects.
He further called on the public to continue supporting the command with timely information for prompt and decisive action against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999