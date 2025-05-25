Team Delta extended its lead at the top of the medals table on Day 7 of the 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF), capitalising on a strong showing in taekwondo, swimming, and cycling events to pull away from early front-runners Bayelsa.

The Gateway Games, hosted in Abeokuta and other cities across Ogun State, continued to deliver dramatic moments, highlighted by a significant power outage that disrupted the 10,000 metres men’s final athletics event of the day.

Delta maintains top spot, Bayelsa trails

Delta now leads the medal standings with 44 gold, 19 silver, and 40 bronze medals, totalling 103.

Bayelsa, which previously led the table, fell to second with 33 gold, 26 silver, and 24 bronze (total: 82) medals. Rivers, Ogun, and Edo complete the top five.

Top 5 Medal Table (Day 7):

1. Delta – 44 Gold | 19 Silver | 40 Bronze | 103 Total

2. Bayelsa – 33 Gold | 26 Silver | 24 Bronze | 82 Total

3. Rivers – 26 Gold | 21 Silver | 26 Bronze | 73 Total

4. Ogun – 25 Gold | 16 Silver | 26 Bronze | 67 Total

5. Edo – 16 Gold | 49 Silver | 45 Bronze | 110 Total

While Edo currently holds the highest total medal count, a lower number of gold medals keeps them in fifth place.

Athletics marred by blackout

Day 7 ended on a troubling note as the men’s 10,000m final at the MKO Abiola Stadium was completed in near-total darkness following a sudden power failure.

The floodlights went out midway through the race and remained off for approximately 20 minutes, forcing athletes to run in difficult conditions.

Despite efforts by officials and medical staff to illuminate the track using phone flashlights and vehicle headlights, the race proceeded with limited visibility, raising serious concerns about event safety and planning.

The Chairman of the Plateau State Sports Council, Ezra Guneni, described Saturday’s incident as a national disgrace.

“How can I spend years training athletes, then during the race, they take off the light; immediately after the race, the light is restored. What is this? Where are we going in this country? No, this is an embarrassment. This race should be cancelled,” the top Plateau State official told journalists.

No official explanation has been provided by event organisers at the time of this report though the light was restored afterwards.

Cycling: Ukpeseraye bounces back for Rivers

Olympian Ese Ukpeseraye delivered a decisive performance in the women’s 500m cycling sprint, winning gold for Team Rivers a day after missing out on her 200m crown.

Teammate Rosemary Marcus claimed silver, while Mary Samuel of Delta took bronze. On the men’s side, Delta’s Emmanuel Gabriel Udo secured gold, followed by Jude Obinna (Rivers) with silver and Omoke Johnson (Ogun) with bronze.

Basketball: Host Ogun Knock Out Delta

In a major upset, host state Ogun ended Delta’s run in the men’s basketball event with a 65–57 quarterfinal victory.

Ogun, which did not participate in the last edition, continued a surprising run into the semifinals. They now await the winner of the FCT vs Adamawa matchup.

Meanwhile, a high-stakes semifinal clash between defending champions Rivers and 2022 runners-up Lagos is set to headline the next round.

Hockey: Imo faces must-win match, Oyo and Kaduna advance

In women’s hockey, Team Imo faces a must-win match against leaders Delta State to stay in contention for the semifinals. Imo, tied on points with Plateau but behind on goal difference, must win and hope Plateau falters in their final match against Nasarawa.

In the men’s tournament, Oyo completed a perfect group stage run and will face Lagos in the semifinals. Kaduna also topped their group and will take on Niger, who edged out Delta on goal difference.

Looking ahead

As the Gateway Games head into their final stretch, competition across disciplines is heating up. With Delta strengthening its grip on the leaderboard and host Ogun State emerging as a surprise package in key events, all eyes are on the remaining finals that will determine the final medal tally.

