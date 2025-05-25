The sixth day of handball action at the 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun State produced a dramatic mix of close contests and dominant performances, as four teams advanced to the men’s semifinals.

The highlight of the day was the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) pulling off a hard-fought upset against tournament favourites Delta State.

In what was arguably the most intense match of the tournament so far, FCT edged Delta State 21–19 after double extra time.

The match had ended 17–17 in regulation, with both sides battling fiercely for control. Delta led 11–9 at halftime, but FCT showed remarkable resilience in the second half, leveling the scores and eventually sealing the win in extended play.

FCT’s victory sends them into the semifinals with renewed confidence, having eliminated one of the stronger sides in the competition.

Host Ogun overpowers Niger

Ogun kept their title hopes alive with a composed performance against Niger State, winning 29–21 at the Alake Sports Centre.

Ogun established an early lead, going into the break 14–8, and continued to dominate in the second half to secure their semifinal place.

Edo edges Sokoto; Lagos makes a statement

Defending champions Edo State faced a determined Sokoto side but managed to prevail 20–15 in a closely contested game.

Edo held a narrow 8–6 lead at halftime and used their experience to pull away late in the match, ensuring their title defense remains on track.

Meanwhile, Lagos State delivered the most commanding performance of the quarterfinals, defeating Adamawa 37–22.

Lagos opened with a 17–7 lead at the break and never looked back, controlling the game from start to finish.

Their strong showing positions them as one of the teams to watch in the next round.

Men’s handball quarterfinal results (Day 6):

Ogun State 29–21 Niger State (HT: 14–08)

Edo State 20–15 Sokoto State (HT: 08–06)

FCT 21–19 Delta State (HT: 09–11 | FT: 17–17 | After 2nd Extra Time)

Lagos State 37–22 Adamawa State (HT: 17–07)

With the semifinals set, anticipation is building as the remaining teams prepare for a decisive push toward the gold medal match.

Meanwhile, attention now shifts to the women’s handball semifinals, also taking place today at the Alake Sports Center.

