The Taekwondo competition at the 2024 National Sports Festival concluded at Babcock University with Delta and Oyo states emerging as the standout performers in an event marked by skill, precision, and strong competition across weight classes.

After several days of intense bouts, Delta State finished at the top of the medal table, narrowly ahead of Oyo State.

Both states collected 11 medals, but Delta secured first place by earning more golds—five in total—along with two silvers and four bronze medals.

Delta leads with strong finishes

Delta’s athletes delivered an impressive campaign, consistently performing across multiple divisions.

Their five gold medals gave them the edge in a closely contested medal race and boosted their standing in the overall festival rankings.

Oyo matches Delta in total medals

Oyo State, known for its performances in combat sports, matched Delta in overall medal count but finished second due to having fewer gold medals.

The state’s athletes earned three golds, four silvers, and four bronzes. Their high silver count reflected a series of narrow losses in the finals, showing how close they came to overtaking Delta.

Osun makes the most of fewer entries

Osun State finished third with a total of six medals—three golds, one silver, and two bronzes. Though not among the largest delegations, Osun’s athletes made efficient use of their opportunities, earning praise for their technical skill and strategic approach.

Hosts Ogun shows depth in performance

Ogun finished fourth with 10 medals: two golds, five silvers, and three bronzes. While they narrowly missed out on more top finishes, their strong silver medal count was a sign of their competitiveness and depth across the board.

Bayelsa matches Ogun’s total, stands out with bronze count

Also ending with 10 medals, Bayelsa State secured two golds, two silvers, and six bronze medals—the highest number of bronze medals among all states. Their wide representation in medal rounds reflected solid depth and resilience.

Rivers, Edo, Lagos in Top 8

Rivers State placed sixth, earning two gold medals despite not adding any silver or bronze. Edo followed in seventh place with a well-rounded total of nine medals: one gold, three silvers, and five bronzes.

Lagos State came eighth with one gold, one silver, and six bronze medals. Though golds were few, their consistent appearances in the medal stages highlighted the team’s potential.

Other notable performances

Some other states including Nasarawa and Abia also earned gold medals, showing strong individual performances.

Kano, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, and the Federal Capital Territory secured combinations of silver and bronze, marking continued progress in their Taekwondo programmes.

At the lower end of the standings, Imo, Kaduna, and Kebbi each earned a bronze medal—valuable results that reflect the sport’s growing reach across the country.

A sport on the rise

The Taekwondo competition showcased the sport’s increasing popularity and competitiveness across Nigeria.

While experienced states like Delta and Oyo maintained their dominance, emerging teams demonstrated that the field is growing stronger and more diverse. With a blend of strategy, discipline, and athleticism, Taekwondo remains one of the festival’s most compelling events—and one with a promising future nationwide.

