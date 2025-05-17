The sun dipped gently over the horizon on Saturday evening, casting a golden hue across the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Kuto.

Inside, workers are rushing to apply finishing touches, floodlights flicker to life in final tests, and volunteers like the NYSC Band Ogun state rehearse tunes, beats, and flag sequences to the beat of talking drums. The air is thick with anticipation.

On Sunday, Ogun State will officially welcome Nigeria to the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, Gateway Games 2024, and the entire state is alive with colour, energy, and purpose.

Abeokuta becomes Nigeria’s sporting capital

Over the past 48 hours, a steady stream of athletes, coaches, officials, and media personnel have poured into the “Gateway State” from all corners of the country. Hotels in Abeokuta and Ikenne are fully booked.

From bustling taxi parks to high-spirited welcome centres, it’s clear: all roads truly lead to Abeokuta.

“The atmosphere is electric,” said Tolu Adesoji, a cab driver near the stadium. “You can feel it in the markets, the streets, even in church announcements. Everyone knows something big is about to happen.”

Across Kuto, Panseke, and Adigbe, and even right in the stadium, market traders have stocked up for the expected spike in patronage. Tailors are busy printing last-minute branded shirts and caps. Restaurants are extending hours. Abeokuta is not just ready; it is pulsing with national pride.

Final touches and high alert readiness

At the heart of the action, the MKO Abiola International Stadium has undergone a transformative facelift. The newly built main entrance is almost completed, and it greets visitors with a fresh architectural signature.

The wielding crew would work into the night prior to D-day, as the technical team could be heard running final checks on audiovisual and ceremonial equipment.

Security presence is at an all-time high. Personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, NSCDC, DSS, and other paramilitary outfits have secured all access points in and around the stadium and key locations across the city.

Patrols, scanners, and drone surveillance have all been deployed to ensure the festival opens without a hitch.

“This is not just a sports event; it’s a national security priority,” said an officer stationed right at the entrance of the stadium. “We are fully mobilised and fully ready.”

More than sports: A celebration of Nigeria’s unity

While the competitions begin on Monday, the festival has already started telling a bigger story: one of unity in diversity, of youthful ambition, and of cultural pride.

The National Sports Festival has long been Nigeria’s version of the Olympics; a platform where states compete fiercely, but also come together as one. From the grassroots to elite level, the Games have helped produce superstars like Falilat Ogunkoya, Mary Onyali, Chika Chukwumerije, and Tobi Amusan.

This year’s edition features over 10,000 athletes from 36 states and the FCT, competing in 32 sports including athletics, wrestling, boxing, cricket, swimming, and para-sports.

Torch to flame: The wait is almost over

As night falls and the final stage lights are tested, one thing is clear: Ogun State is ready. The logistics have been locked in. The athletes are in camp. The security is tight. And the people are proud.

By this time tomorrow (Sunday), the Gateway Games 2024 will be officially underway. But even before the torch is lit, the flame of excitement is already burning brightly across the state.

Let the Games begin. Let Ogun shine.

