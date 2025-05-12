The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, on Monday, appointed former Senate President Bukola Saraki as chairperson of its seven-member reconciliation committee to address the internal crisis in the party.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who also chairs the PDP Governors Forum, made the announcement after a late-night meeting of the party leaders in Abuja.

The meeting was focused on recent defections and internal disputes threatening the unity of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Bauchi governor said the committee was set up to reach out to aggrieved members and ensure a peaceful National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and national convention.

“We have set up a committee of seven, headed by His Excellency, the former Senate President and former Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, to ensure that reconciliation efforts and outreach are conducted swiftly. This will help us achieve a very peaceful and harmonious NEC and convention,” he said.

Other members of the committee include Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu), Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe North), and former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The PDP has been facing internal conflicts since the 2023 elections. One of these is the crisis in the South-south zone between the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike. The position of the National Secretary, which has generated several litigations, is also yet to be resolved.

Despite repeated interventions by the National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT), and previous NEC resolutions, these conflicts continue to affect the party at all levels.

These issues have led some members of the party to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). These include Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former PDP vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other federal and state lawmakers.

Defections

On the recent defections, Governor Mohammed said the party and its leadership are working hard to stay united.

“Well, this is one of the manifestations of a democratic setup like ours, and it is what is compelling us to come together. Rather than weakening us, it is actually making us stronger. We will ensure that the chapters where we have history and established structures are not abandoned.

“Those chapters will be able to produce the next PDP governors, by the grace of God, because we will provide a level playing field in the upcoming convention,” he added.

APC accused of exploiting PDP divisions

The Bauchi governor suggested that the ruling APC may be exploiting the PDP’s internal crisis for political gain.

“I cannot disclose all the issues we discussed. We talked about unity. Definitely, there are some ill feelings, and we are not here to sweep anything under the carpet.

“You already know some of the concerns, some of the litigations in court, some of the misgivings among party members. And while we wouldn’t want to blame the APC for causing the crisis, it is likely that they may be involved.”

Saraki expresses commitment

Addressing journalists after the announcement, Mr Saraki, who led the Senate between 2015 and 2019, said the committee would do its best to reconcile party members and ensure smooth preparations for the NEC meeting scheduled to hold on 27 May.

“I just left a meeting of the PDP Governors Forum, attended by its serving and former governors, at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge. We had a fruitful deliberation on the party’s present challenges and its future.

“The meeting was well attended. As part of the decisions taken to chart a way forward, the meeting set up a seven-man committee charged with preparing for a rancour-free NEC meeting scheduled for May 27th and the forthcoming national convention. We hope to do our best in delivering on the assignment given to us.”

