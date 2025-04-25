A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has asked members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who no longer believe in the party’s vision to exit to enable the committed one to rebuild it.

Mr Saraki, who led the Senate from 2015 to 2019, said this in a statement posted on his official X handle in reaction to the mass defection of PDP members in Delta State.

“My view is that those who want to leave the PDP should leave now and let the rest of us who want to stay concentrate on rebuilding the party and refocusing it to play the role of a viable opposition that will provide a better alternative for the good people of Nigeria,” he said.

Delta State, a longtime PDP stronghold, was shaken this week when Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other prominent members of the party in the state, including former vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, announced their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The defection ended the PDP’s 26-year control of the oil-rich South-south state.

The pioneer state chairman of the party, James Manager, announced the defection after a meeting of the governor with PDP leaders and stakeholders at the Government House, Asaba.

Mr Manager, a former senator, attributed the move to the lingering leadership crisis within the PDP at the national level and its possible implication for the party in the next general elections.

Wake-up call for opposition

Mr Saraki emphasised the need for a credible opposition to keep the country’s democratic framework alive.

He said democracy cannot thrive in the absence of choice, competition, and institutional integrity.

“I am convinced that it is important for all Nigerians to work for the sustenance of democracy. And to sustain democracy, there must be viable choices for people at every point. Also, there must be a viable opposition to keep people’s hope alive and create credible alternatives to keep the government on its toes,” he said.

The former senate president cautioned against the rise of a one-party state, stating that it is dangerous for Nigeria’s diverse cultural, ethnic, and religious makeup.

“A one-party state as being disingenuously designed by some people will not augur well for a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural, multi-religious, and highly diversified society like ours. It is even more dangerous when we eliminate alternatives and make people hopeless.

“Therefore, it is in the interest of Nigeria and the survival of our democracy for the opposition to be vibrant and strong enough with the capacity to replace the ruling party at any point. Thus, my charge to our party members is that the PDP is merely experiencing a rebirth,” he said.

PDP’s rebirth

Mr Saraki urged PDP members not to dwell on the defections but to seize the moment to rebuild the party.

“Those who want to leave the party should go and let those of us remaining have a clear view of who we are talking to and where their political loyalty lies. All we need is for those who want to stay back in PDP to show commitment and we can all work to rebuild the party.”

He said the mass defection confirmed his long-held concerns about the sincerity of some party leaders.

“This development has vindicated the stance of people like me who have decided to remain silent and watch events unfold. I have seen that there was no sincerity with supposed leaders of the opposition. One was not sure of the next person one was talking to.”

Call for commitment and discipline

Mr Saraki called on PDP members nationwide not to despair but to recommit to the long haul of democratic growth.

“My appeal to PDP members nationwide is that we should know that the sustenance of democracy is not a sprint. Rather, it is a marathon. It is not a knock-out football match series. It is a league. Twenty-four hours is a long time in politics and nobody can predict how the dynamics will evolve in the coming weeks and months. That is why PDP members across the country should not be discouraged, disillusioned, disappointed, or demoralised by the development in Delta State. We should stay strong and focus on strengthening the party. It is not necessary at this point to lament why they left.”

He also urged PDP members not to blame the ruling APC for their current woes but to take responsibility for rebuilding from within.

“Our party members should also refrain from blaming our woes on the ruling party. That would be a lazy approach. They are playing politics to win elections. It is our responsibility as party members to ignore their antics and seize the moment and momentum to make our party stronger and better.”

Mr Saraki stressed the need for Nigeria’s democracy to shift focus from personalities to institutions.

“Yes, it is unbecoming and shocking for the running mate to the standard bearer of a leading party to abandon ship to join the ruling party. This is unprecedented, and nobody should try to justify such an act with the talk of being put under pressure. It is simply a sign of how low we have sunk as a polity. The country is experiencing a collapse of leadership values.

“These developments in the polity are the reason why I have always canvassed the idea that we should emphasise building and strengthening our institutions and not individuals. With the defection of the governor of Delta State, even if the party has only ten governors in its fold, the PDP is still in a good position to win the next round of elections,” he said.

