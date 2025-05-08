The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has described the alleged use of drones by insurgent groups like Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), as a “guerrilla” warfare aided by informants.

The minister stated this on Wednesday while addressing journalists at the National Press Centre, Abuja, where the seventh 2025 ministerial press briefing was held.

This comes amidst lamentations by some federal lawmakers who raised concerns about the deadly resurgence of Boko Haram insurgency.

On Tuesday, two lawmakers – Zainab Gimba and Ahmed Jaha – from Borno State decried the use of drones and foreign fighters by Boko Haram, with the latter saying that the armed group is “more sophisticated and advanced than the Nigerian Army.”

‘That is not true’ — Badaru fires back

“That is not true. That is absolutely not true,” Mr Badaru said when asked to comment about how daring the terror groups have become. “We have much more sophisticated weapons, and we have much more sophisticated drones.”

He said the war on insurgency is not “conventional.” He described it as “a guerrilla war,” noting that “the terrorists watch us, they have information around us.”

He continued: “They help the people that we try to protect. And they give them information. And they jump at us in a way we don’t expect.

“And when they know that our surveillance mechanism is watching in some direction, because we cannot cover our area.

“So that is it, because they don’t have more equipment than us. We have much more. We have much more sophisticated equipment. And that is one of the sources that I just mentioned.”

On the terrorists’ use of drones, Mr Badaru said, “They [terrorists] are not using armed drones with strategic guidance. But we are doubling our intelligence efforts, both locally and internationally, to track and cut off supply sources.”

He extolled the military for leading in the war against the terrorists.

“The military has taken down so many terrorist commanders and leaders, breaking down their networks. I must say that the service chiefs make us proud, and they are doing so well in the prosecution of this war,” he said.

The minister said the prolonged war is further worsened by weak borders, poverty and climate-related displacements.

“Nigeria’s security challenges are connected to regional and global development, as we have seen the rise in transnational terrorism, cyber threats and armed insurgency soured by weak borders, poverty and climate-related displacement,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that the production of home-made military hardware is now at an advanced level. According to him, 10 out of 53 companies under the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) have started producing hardware.

“We are working to see if we can sustain a section in Ajaokuta that will support our efforts to make DICON more vibrant. Currently, with the support of the President, the Governor, and the Chief of Defence Staff, DICON— as many of you know — is hosting 53 companies. Most of them are at various stages of constructing their factories. About 10 of these companies have already commenced production, including the manufacturing of drones, aircraft components, personal computers, helmets, safety vests, and other equipment.

“So far, 10 have begun production, and we are targeting at least 20 companies to be operational by the end of the year. By next year, we aim to begin exporting,” he said.

