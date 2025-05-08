President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, visited Anambra State to commission some projects executed by the state governor, Charles Soludo.

The projects commissioned by Mr Tinubu included the new Anambra State Government House, Solution Fun City, and the new Governor’s Lodge.

This is the first time Mr Tinubu would be visiting Anambra State since he was sworn in as Nigeria’s President on 29 May 2023.

The presidential visit was broadcast live on various television stations, including Channels TV.

Mr Tinubu landed at the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, alongside his entourage.

The president was accompanied by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; and their Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, were among the governors who accompanied the president.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Tinubu, while commissioning the new Anambra Government House, praised Mr Soludo for the infrastructural developments in the South-eastern state.

“Soludo is here providing a solution and that solution is in infrastructure and in carrying people along in the area of development.

“Well done, Mr Governor, for reflecting the quality of governance for the people of Anambra,” he said.

Continuing, the president said, “Anambra is achieving great heights. Building our tomorrow, today. A leader like Governor Chukwuma Soludo (is) placing Anambra on the path of 21st-century development.

“You are a good thinker, you are a solution provider. We can go places together. Building Nigeria. Building the future.

“Using technology to build and reflect good governance on the people. Promote investment. We must encourage good governance.”

Before commissioning the projects, Mr Tinubu visited the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, where he exchanged pleasantries with the institution’s management and staff members.

Ban on political party uniforms

Meanwhile, ahead of Mr Tinubu’s visit, the Anambra State Government issued a ban on wearing political party uniforms at the Alex Ekwueme Square, venue of the event.

Alex Obiogbolu, the special adviser to Mr Soludo on political matters, announced the ban in a statement on Thursday.

“This is to inform you that everyone who is coming to Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square for the reception of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today should be in mufti,” Mr Obiogbolu said.

“Please, nobody should put on APGA clothes or Support Group uniforms,” he said.

Mr Soludo is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), while Mr Tinubu is a member of the All Progressives Congress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

