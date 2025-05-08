Nigerian Army’s troops of Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have apprehended four suspected terrorists and recovered weapons in Tau, Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.
This was disclosed in a statement by Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, in Jalingo.
Mr Oni, a Nigerian Army captain, said the arrest was made in an operation conducted on Wednesday following a tip on the movement of armed men in the area.
He said the troops responded swiftly and arrested the four suspects, three of whom were found in possession of firearms.
According to him, items recovered from the suspects include two pump-action rifles, one locally fabricated gun, three cutlasses, 42 cartridges, four mobile phones and one national identity card.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly invited by one Alhaji Ardo Sani, whose role is currently under further scrutiny,” he said.
He quoted Kingsley Uwa, a brigadier-general and the Commander of 6 Brigade, commending the troops for their swift response and professionalism during the operation.
“He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property within Taraba State and its environs.
“Members of the public are encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations and enhance security across the state,” the statement added.
