A Magistrate in Rivers State has announced his voluntary retirement in protest against the emergency rule in the oil-rich state, dealing yet another blow to the Rivers Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

In a letter dated 11 April and addressed to the state chief judge through the secretary, Rivers State Judicial Service Commission, the Magistrate, Ejike George, said he was uncomfortable with the appointment of the retired military officer to run the state.

“This difficult and regrettable decision is informed largely by my discomfort with the recent appointment of a quasi-military administration to run the affairs of a modern state like ours,” Mr George said.

Mr Ibas was appointed as the sole administrator for Rivers by President Bola Tinubu after declaring a state of emergency and suspending all elected officials, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Since assuming office, Mr Ibas, a retired chief of naval staff has come under criticism from Nigerians and groups, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which said the president violated Section 305 of the Constitution with the declaration of emergency rule and appointment of Mr Ibas.

The NBA reiterated that Mr Ibas’ appointment was illegal and that the president lacks the power to remove Mr Fubara from office.

Last week, the NBA moved its 2025 Annual General Conference earlier scheduled for Port Harcourt to Enugu in Enugu State, prompting a backlash from Mr Ibas, who is asking for a refund of N300 million “hosting rights” he claimed the Rivers government paid to the NBA.

The NBA said Mr Ibas operates within a command-style approach that disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigations.

“His actions have undermined democratic institutions and processes, flouting the rule of law with impunity. Though clad in civilian attire, he governs as though the state is under military rule,” the NBA said, stressing that hosting the conference in Port Harcourt will amount to an endorsement of illegality.

Governance structure antithetical to legal practitioners, adjudicators

Mr George’s retirement letter to the state chief judge said the current “quasi-military administration” in the state was alien to legal practitioners.

“Milord (referring to the state chief judge) will agree with me that this type of governance system is not only alien but also runs antithetical to our hallowed profession as legal practitioners and adjudicators.

“Having put in a whopping 16 out of my 22 years of legal practice to this judiciary as a magistrate under successive democratic administrations, I find it difficult to work with the current government as doing so would amount to a tacit and naïve acquiescence,” Mr George said.

Besides the NBA, other Nigerians, including former governor of Rivers, Ada George, and founder of Albinism Foundation, Jake Epelle have criticised Mr Tinubu for declaring emergency rule in Rivers.

Mr George accused Mr Wike of masterminding the emergency rule in the state because Governor Fubara refused to do his bidding. Mr Wike, in response, said the former governor was talking like “children.”

Mr Epelle criticised Mr Ibas for appointing sole administrators for local government areas in the state stressing the administrator was sent to make regulations, not appointments.

