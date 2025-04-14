Rivers State Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas has asked the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to refund the N300 million the Rivers State Government paid to the association for hosting the 2025 NBA Annual General Conference.

“While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association—despite its ‘principled position’— didn’t address the refund of the N300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference,” Mr Ibas spokesperson, Hector Igbikiowubo, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The NBA had berated President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspending all elected officials, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The association said Mr Tinubu violates Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, stressing that the president lacks the power to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Last week, the NBA doubled down on its criticism of Mr Tinubu. It moved its 2025 conference, earlier scheduled for Port Harcourt, to Enugu in Enugu State in protest against the emergency rule.

The NBA said that hosting the conference in Port Harcourt would amount to endorsing illegality.

“Currently, Rivers State is being governed by a retired military officer, appointed as a sole administrator, who operates within a command-style approach that disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“His actions have undermined democratic institutions and processes, flouting the rule of law with impunity. Though clad in civilian attire, he governs as though the state is under military rule,” the NBA said.

Refund Rivers N300 million – Ibas slams NBA

In his first reaction after the NBA moved the conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu, Mr Ibas asked the association to refund the N300 million the state government paid to the NBA for “hosting rights.”

“If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.”

Mr Ibas said the oil-rich state was passing through a challenging phase in its democratic journey and appealed to the NBA to engage constructively, offering solutions instead of amplifying divisive narratives.

Supports not condition for conference hosting

The NBA President, Afam Osigwe, did not respond to calls and text messages requesting comments from our reporter.

Another lawyer familiar with the conference admitted the association received the money from the Rivers State Government but said it was not a condition for hosting the conference.

The lawyer, who preferred to be anonymous because he is not permitted to speak on the matter, said other states’ governments also support the NBA conference even when it is not hosted in their states.

“There was no such contract. Rivers State gave money to the NBA, not as a condition for hosting the conference in the state. The NBA has incurred losses due to the cancellation. Are we also going to ask Rivers State for a refund?

“We’ve made tags and bags for the conference that are branded as Rivers 2025 which is no longer useful due to the cancellation. NBA decision to leave Rivers state is on principle,” the lawyer said.

The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, whose protracted political feud with Mr Fubara contributed to the declaration of the emergency rule, earlier said NBA was against President Tinubu’s action because Rivers State Government promised to host the 2025 conference.

READ ALSO: Enugu govt speaks on relocation of NBA conference from Rivers

The NBA has maintained that its decision is based on “principle” and that hosting the conference in the state would amount to an endorsement of “illegality.”

Besides the NBA, other Nigerians, including human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, founder of Albinism Foundation, Jake Epelle, and former governor of the state, Ada George have criticised Mr Tinubu for the emergency rule in Rivers.

Mr George also criticised Mr Ibas for dissolving government agencies and appointing sole administrators for the state’s 23 local government areas.

For his part, Mr Epelle said it looks like Mr Fubara has been removed, not suspended, by President Tinubu.

“The administrator was sent to make regulations, not appointments,” Mr Epelle said, describing the emergency rule and appointment of sole administrator for the state as “illegal.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

