President Bola Tinubu has sworn in as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Mr Ibas was inaugurated at a brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event was attended by the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Principal Private Secretary to the President, Hakeem Muri-Okunola and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The retired vice admiral and former chief of naval staff arrived at the villa at about 12.48 p.m. for the ceremony.

My first action as administrator – Ibas

Speaking with journalists on the immediate action he would take in the course of discharging his duties, Mr Ibas said, “First of all, I think we know the circumstances that led to where we are here.

“Mr. President made it very clear in this broadcast. If the main issue is that of maintaining law and order in the state, I think for any meaningful activities to take place in Rivers State, that is the utmost task that I have to work together with all other stakeholders to ensure that we bring peace, order and security and stability to the people and government of River State and Nigeria at large.”

President Tinubu appointed Mr Ibas as the Rivers sole administrator on Tuesday during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In the broadcast, President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in the state, relying on Section 305 of the Constitution.

He also announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the House of Assembly.

The president said he took the decision following the protracted political crisis in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

