The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has named the Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), Jerry Adams, as his running mate for the 2027 governorship election, ending months of speculation over who would join him on the ballot.

The governor announced the nomination in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, describing the decision as a reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to inclusion, equity and fairness.

Mr Adams, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI), Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (FNIM) and Chartered National Accountant (CNA), replaces Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe, who will not be on the ticket for the 2027 election.

The decision also marks a departure from the Muslim-Muslim governorship ticket practised by former governor Nasir El-Rufai, in his 2019 re-election, who also contributed to the selection of Mr Sani and Mrs Balarabe as the APC’s governorship ticket in 2023.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

‘A reaffirmation of inclusive governance’

In his announcement, Mr Sani said the choice of Mr Adams was more than the selection of a deputy governorship candidate.

“This decision is far greater than the selection of a deputy governorship candidate. It is a reaffirmation of the values that have guided our administration since I took the oath of office on 29 May 2023; the values of inclusion, justice, fairness, equity and the unwavering conviction that every citizen of Kaduna State deserves a genuine sense of belonging,” he said.

He said Kaduna’s ethnic and religious diversity should be seen as a strength rather than a source of division, adding that his administration had prioritised equitable development across the state’s 23 local government areas.

According to him, investments in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, water supply, and social protection have been distributed without discrimination.

The governor also said his administration has worked with traditional rulers, religious leaders and community groups to improve security and strengthen peaceful coexistence.

Why Jerry Adams?

Governor Sani described Mr Adams as an accomplished public servant and institution builder who transformed KADIRS into one of Nigeria’s leading state revenue agencies.

He credited the tax administrator with improving the state’s internally generated revenue through innovation, transparency and professionalism, saying the increased revenue had supported investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and agriculture.

Beyond his professional achievements, the governor described Mr Adams as “a man of integrity, humility and quiet strength” whose leadership reflects merit, competence and commitment to inclusive governance.

APC and ADC tickets now take shape

Governor Sani’s announcement comes shortly after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate, Isah Ashiru, unveiled John Kantiyok as his running mate for the 2027 election, setting the stage for what is expected to be a closely watched contest in Kaduna.

With both major contenders now unveiling their deputy governorship candidates, political attention is expected to shift to campaigns, policy debates, and the parties’ electoral strategies ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Background

The composition of the APC ticket had attracted significant public interest because it was expected to signal whether Mr Sani would retain the Muslim-Muslim formula adopted in the 2023 election or return to the more traditional Muslim-Christian balance that has often characterised Kaduna politics.

Kaduna, one of Nigeria’s most religiously and ethnically diverse states, has experienced periods of sectarian tension over the years, making power-sharing and inclusive representation recurring issues in its political discourse.

By choosing Mr Adams, Mr Sani has effectively returned the APC governorship ticket to a Muslim-Christian combination, a move likely to generate political debate in the run-up to the 2027 election.