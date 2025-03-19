President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The administrator arrived at the nation’s seat of power at 12.48 p.m.

Mr Ibas, a retired vice Admiral and former chief of naval staff, from Cross River State, was appointed as Rivers administrator on Tuesday following the declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

He served as naval chief between 2015 and 2021 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Apart from the declaration of emergency rule, President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast, also suspended the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

He cited the protracted political crisis, breach of the Constitution and security threats as reasons for the declaration of emergency rule.

