The Yobe State Government’s airport reception for Seyi Tinubu, the son of the Nigerian president, has stirred controversy in the state.

The president’s son arrived last week at the Yobe State Airport as part of his Ramadan goodwill tour of northern states. He was received at the airport by the State Commissioner of Information, Abdullahi Bego and many members of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s cabinet.

A 30-second video online shows the dignitaries lined up as if receiving the president or a high-ranking official as Mr Bego introduces them to the visitor.

Many commentators in Yobe decried the reception as excessive and obscene, taking to social media, including Facebook, to express their objection.

“Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Information, Home Affairs, and Culture, beaming with pride, introduced them as if they had met a messiah—all for the president’s son, a private citizen with no office, no mandate, and no governance impact,” Abba Machina, a popular political analyst and journalist in the state, wrote

“It was political servility at its worst—a disgraceful display of power bowing to privilege. This spectacle is an affront to us all,” Mr Machina wrote on his Facebook handle..

His post attracted a swift response from Mr Bego, who stated that he only carried out an official assignment. After a back-and-forth with Mr Machina, the commissioner deleted his comments later.

However, reactions continued to trail the event. While some justified the privilege accorded the president’s son, others condemned it.

Sheriff Ibrahim, a professor of Islamic Financial Administration and currently Managing Director at Yobe State Micro Finance Bank, slightly criticised the official reception.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “While we welcome the President’s son as our guest, we cannot justify granting him a reception typically reserved for high-ranking officials like governors, senators, or ministers. This would be an unprecedented misplacement of status and could be perceived as nepotism in public service.

“I believe that anything bestowed by the President, his cabinet, or family members is considered a public resource. Therefore, if the President wishes to bestow honours or benefits, it should be handed over to our esteemed political, cultural, or religious leaders rather than his biological son.

“I must respectfully decline any special treatment or reception that may be perceived as favouritism or nepotism. As a professor and a public figure, I believe in upholding the values of fairness, transparency, and accountability.”

However, Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, saw nothing wrong with the reception as he condemned Mr. Machina’s reactions.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “For the record, AB Machina should learn and know that respect is reciprocal, and whether it is the President’s son or a young adult from Machina, the choice of words in speaking to a person who has achieved greatness both professionally and otherwise defines who you wish to become in the future. Our culture and tradition have taught us respect. How the government or individuals treat a guest is subjective to the level of your thinking. While you have the right to your opinion, be cautious in your choice of words.”

Seyi Tinubu’s visit received accolades and criticisms in many of the states he visited. While some see his tour as testing the waters for his father’s campaign for reelection in 2027 and also seeking popularity for his governorship bid in Lagos, others feel the gesture had been part of his activities through his NGO even before his father became the Nigerian president.

Just like in Kano, Niger, Adamawa, Katsina, and other northern states he visited, he broke fast with some youth groups in Yobe, through which he interacted with the members.

