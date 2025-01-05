The official state funeral for former US President Jimmy Carter began on 4 January, with ceremonies in Georgia, including a pause at his Boyhood Farm. On 7 January, his remains will be transferred to Washington, DC, where a public viewing will take place at the US Capitol. On 9 January, a National Funeral Service will be held at Washington National Cathedral, followed by a private service and interment in Plains, Georgia.

The passing of a former US president is marked by a meticulously planned and solemn event known as a state funeral, as is the case in countries around the world. Understanding how countries like the United States honour their presidents can offer insights into traditions of national respect, legacy, and unity in America. The state funeral of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, provides an exemplary case of such national homage.

There are three stages in a US Presidential State Funeral. State funerals in America are offered to all presidents and other designated officials, and last 7 to 10 days. They serve as both a ceremonial farewell and a unifying event for the nation. Here are the three distinct stages that the funeral is divided into:

Stage I: Ceremonies in the Home State

This stage honours the dignitary’s life in their home state. For President Carter, this begins on 4 January in the State of Georgia, where he was widely admired for his dedication to humanitarian causes.

Stage II: Ceremonies in Washington, D.C.

This stage typically includes a Lying in State ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, in the District of Columbia, and an official service at the National Cathedral in the same city. These ceremonies symbolise the nation’s collective mourning and the government’s recognition of the leader’s contributions.

Stage III: Burial State Ceremonies

The final stage returns the dignitary to their chosen place of rest, often involving deeply personal and local traditions. For Carter, this will conclude in Georgia, a state that shaped his values and leadership.

The Role of the US Military

The US military plays a central role in arranging state funerals, underscoring the dignity and discipline associated with such events. These ceremonies not only honour the individual but also reflect the strength and continuity of the nation.

Why This Matters

As America continues to navigate the preservation of its leaders’ legacies, there are valuable insights to be gained from the structured and inclusive approach of US state funerals. These ceremonies highlight national unity, respect, and the role of institutions in honouring those who have served their country. By examining such practices, exploring meaningful ways to celebrate leadership and legacy, fostering a deeper sense of collective identity and appreciation for its historical figures, can be helpful for global audiences.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based geopolitical analyst and correspondent covering Congress, the Pentagon, State Department, and White House, with expertise in foreign and defence policy. Follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe.

