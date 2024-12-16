The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has resolved to rename the University of Abuja after former military ruler Yakubu Gowon.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Monday after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Idris said the university will be renamed ‘Yakubu Gowon University’ to “honour the elder statesman.”

He, however, clarified that the name change will still need to be approved by the National Assembly.

Details later…

