The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has resolved to rename the University of Abuja after former military ruler Yakubu Gowon.
The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Monday after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.
Mr Idris said the university will be renamed ‘Yakubu Gowon University’ to “honour the elder statesman.”
He, however, clarified that the name change will still need to be approved by the National Assembly.
“But FEC has taken that decision to write to the national assembly to change the name of university of Abuja to Yakubu Gowon University, in honour of the former head of state and elder statesman,” he said.
About UNIABUJA
The University of Abuja was established in 1988 as a dual-mode university with the mandate to run both conventional and distance learning academic programmes.
It was the first university in the country to assume such a dual mandate at inception. The university currently has nine faculties, the College of Health Sciences, a School of Remedial Studies, a Centre for Distance Learning, an Institute of Education, and a School of Postgraduate Studies, according to information posted on its website.
More from FEC meeting
Mr Idris also announced free train service to all Nigerians from 20 December until 5 January.
“This is consistent with the President’s desire to cushion the (cost) of transportation, (for) the most vulnerable Nigerians,” he added.
He added that the FEC will proceed on recess from 18 December to 6 January, 2025.
