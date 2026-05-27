Millwall forward Femi Azeez admitted he is still trying to process the scale of his unforgettable Super Eagles debut after scoring twice in Nigeria’s 2-0 Unity Cup victory over Zimbabwe in London.

On a night filled with fresh faces and renewed optimism under Éric Chelle, Azeez emerged as the headline act, delivering a stunning two-goal performance that instantly announced his arrival on the international stage.

The forward etched his name into Nigerian football history by becoming the first player in the millennium to score a brace on his Super Eagles debut, a remarkable achievement for a player only recently broken into the national team conversation after an outstanding campaign with Millwall.

Nigeria’s Unity Cup clash at The Valley was designed as a major audition for several emerging stars, with Chelle deliberately experimenting with a new look squad that blended NPFL standouts and Europe-based talents ahead of crucial World Cup and AFCON qualifiers.

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While many players impressed, Azeez stole the spotlight.

The Millwall attacker struck inside the opening minutes with a fierce low finish before adding a second-half goal after combining brilliantly with Terem Moffi to seal Nigeria’s place in the final.

Speaking after the match, Azeez admitted he was unaware of the historical significance of his performance but described the moment as a huge honour.

“I didn’t know that,” Azeez said after learning he had become the first player this century to score twice on his Super Eagles debut.

“It’s a good feeling, I guess. It’s an honour.”

Manager gave us freedom

One of the most striking aspects of Azeez’s performance was how quickly he adapted to the pace and intensity of international football.

The forward looked fearless from the opening whistle and needed only five minutes to announce himself with a clinical finish, a moment he revealed was driven by confidence, excitement, and tactical freedom from Chelle.

“Yeah, obviously excitement, comfort, you know, just expression,” he explained.

“The manager gave us freedom, especially in the final third, to do what we want and express ourselves. That’s why we’re here at the end of the day.”

Azeez also opened up on the instinctive nature of his second goal, revealing there was no hesitation once the opportunity arrived.

“When Moffi passed the ball back to me and I saw that, I was going for it. I didn’t even think twice. I just went for it.”

The emotional weight of the occasion only fully hit him after the final whistle.

“Yeah, I was too pumped at the end of the game,” he added.

Link to the interview on X

Chelle’s tactical experiment pays off

Interestingly, Azeez operated in a slightly unfamiliar tactical role during the encounter, often drifting behind the front line in a position similar to the one frequently occupied by Ademola Lookman for the Super Eagles.

Despite looking completely comfortable in the role, the Millwall forward admitted it was not a position he had regularly played before joining the national team camp.

“I’ve never really played in that position before, I’ll be honest,” Azeez revealed.

“But over the last few days in training, I really enjoyed it. The management and technical staff helped me feel my way into the role.”

That tactical guidance quickly translated onto the pitch as the forward settled into the contest with remarkable ease.

“As soon as I touched the ball and got comfortable with my surroundings, I was able to show what I can do,” he said.

“Yeah, I enjoyed it a lot.”

His display will undoubtedly strengthen Chelle’s belief in the fluid attacking system he is attempting to build with the Super Eagles, one that prioritises movement, freedom, and versatility in the final third.

I’m not prepared for what’s coming”

Azeez’s rise has already been gathering momentum following an impressive season with Millwall, where his performances earned widespread recognition and placed him among the standout players in the Championship.

Now, after exploding onto the international scene in front of millions of Nigerians, the winger admitted he is still unprepared for the level of attention and popularity likely to follow.

“Probably not,” he said when asked if he was ready for the reaction from Nigerian fans.

“I’m not prepared for it, I’ll be honest. I’ve probably got loads of notifications on my phone right now.”

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Despite the growing hype surrounding his name, Azeez insists his focus remains firmly on representing Nigeria and embracing the responsibility that comes with wearing the Super Eagles shirt.

“I just want to represent this country, do as well as I can, and play in front of these fans,” he said.

“It’s incredible.”

For a player who arrived in camp as one of several experimental options in Chelle’s evolving squad, Azeez left The Valley looking far more than just another debutant.

He left as the face of Nigeria’s newest attacking revolution.