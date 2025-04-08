The former Senate President of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki, was among the high-profile attendees at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night as Arsenal hosted Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Mr Saraki, a known supporter of the English Premier League side, confirmed his presence at the match via a post on his official Facebook page, stating:

“Thrilled to be here at the Emirates Stadium tonight for the Champions League Quarterfinal, Arsenal vs Real Madrid! Let’s go, Gunners! #COYG #ARSRMA #UCL”

Mr Saraki, a former Kwara State governor, is an Arsenal fan and a prominent figure in Nigerian football development.

He is the founder of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club (ABS FC), a professional team based in Ilorin, Kwara State, which currently competes in the Nigeria National League (NNL)—the second tier of the Nigerian football league system.

Arsenal Football Club have one of the largest and most passionate fan bases in Nigeria.

Over the years, the club has attracted a significant following, thanks in part to the influence of iconic players such as Nwankwo Kanu and its consistent presence in top-tier European football.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Prominent Nigerian business leaders, including Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu, are also well-known supporters of the club.

Tuesday’s encounter with Real Madrid marked a critical moment in Arsenal’s European campaign, as the club continues its quest for an elusive continental glory.

The match drew global attention, with dignitaries, celebrities, and football fans in attendance, highlighting the global reach and influence of the UEFA Champions League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

