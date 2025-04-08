The chase for continental glory and global recognition intensifies as the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations heads into its most decisive phase; the quarter-finals.
After an action-packed group stage in Morocco, the final eight teams have been confirmed, each earning not just a knockout place, but also a prized ticket to the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year in Qatar.
Now, the stakes soar even higher. A single loss sends a team packing. A win keeps the dream alive and edges them one step closer to lifting Africa’s most prestigious youth football trophy.
With powerhouses like Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, and hosts Morocco still in the mix, and surprise packages such as Burkina Faso and South Africa lighting up the group phase, fans are in for a thrilling showdown of emerging talent, tactical battles, and national pride.
Burkina Faso vs Zambia: Baby Stallions out to gallop further
Burkina Faso were unstoppable in the group phase, becoming the only team to secure a 100% record with three wins from three. Their blend of fluid attacking play and defensive discipline has made them early favourites in the tournament.
While their opponents, Zambia, have shown grit and promise in patches, they will need to produce their most complete performance yet to halt the Baby Stallions’ who are in full charge.
The Southern Africans have history on their side, but Burkina Faso’s form and momentum make them the team to beat so far in this tournament.
Morocco vs South Africa: Hosts look to ride the wave
Backed by a passionate home crowd and riding high after a ruthless 5-0 demolition of Uganda, Morocco enter this clash brimming with confidence. Their sharp attack, disciplined midfield, and defensive solidity have turned them into serious contenders.
But standing in their way are the Amajimbos of South Africa; a side that blends creativity with speed and flair. They’ve grown with each game and now have their sights set on a giant-killing mission.
Will Morocco continue their dominant run, or can South Africa spring the biggest upset of the quarter-finals yet?
Côte d’Ivoire vs Senegal: Clash of titans set to ignite
Arguably the biggest fixture of the round, this encounter pits Côte d’Ivoire, the tournament’s most prolific scorers, against defending champions Senegal, who are hungry to retain their crown.
The Ivorians have lit up Morocco with an aggressive, goal-heavy style, while Senegal have leaned on their usual combination of power, pace, and tactical maturity. Expect fireworks, drama, and perhaps even penalties in this potential final before the final clash.
This match could decide more than just a semi-finalist; it could perhaps reveal the eventual champion.
Tunisia vs Mali: A tactical tug of war
Rounding out the quarter-finals is a fascinating duel between two of the most tactically sound teams in the tournament. Tunisia and Mali have both impressed with their structured play, solid backlines, and calculated build-ups.
This won’t be a high-scoring affair, but it could be the most intense battle of minds and moments. A single lapse in concentration, or a spark of brilliance, may decide who advances.
Mali, with a history of producing technically gifted youngsters, will fancy their chances, but Tunisia’s discipline and cohesion cannot be underestimated.
The road to November: U-17 World Cup awaits
With the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup set for 3–27 November in Qatar, all eight quarter-finalists are already assured of a place at the global showpiece.
Meanwhile, two more countries will complete the roster of 10 African teams to the U-17 World Cup.
The play-offs offer a dramatic second chance to Uganda, Gambia, Angola, and Egypt; each nursing the pain of narrowly missing out in the group stage
This weekend’s matches will not only shape the semi-final lineup but also begin to define the future stars of African football.
For scouts, fans, and national selectors, this is where potential meets pressure, and champions begin to emerge!
Quarter-Final Fixtures
Thursday, 10 April
Burkina Faso vs Zambia
Morocco vs South Africa
Friday, 11 April
Côte d’Ivoire vs Senegal
Tunisia vs Mali
U-17 World Cup Play-Off Fixtures
Saturday, 12 April
Uganda vs Gambia El Abdi Stadium, El Jadida
Angola vs Egypt El Abdi Stadium, El Jadida
