President Bola Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Doyin Okupe, a medical doctor, politician, communicator and strategist who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

A prominent son of Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, Mr Okupe, served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s senior special assistant on public affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s special assistant on media.

During his political career of over three decades, Mr Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader.

He was most recently the director-general of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign for the 2023 election.

Mr Okupe, a prince, made notable contributions to the medical field as the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, and the publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.

President Tinubu recalled Mr Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

The president also commiserated with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

ALSO READ: Doyin Okupe tackles Afenifere for criticising Tinubu

He recognised Mr Okupe’s enduring impact on his home state and the deep void his passing leaves in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him.

President Tinubu prayed that God will grant repose to the departed patriot’s soul and comfort all

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 7, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

