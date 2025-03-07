President Bola Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Doyin Okupe, a medical doctor, politician, communicator and strategist who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.
A prominent son of Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, Mr Okupe, served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s senior special assistant on public affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s special assistant on media.
During his political career of over three decades, Mr Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader.
He was most recently the director-general of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign for the 2023 election.
|
Mr Okupe, a prince, made notable contributions to the medical field as the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, and the publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.
President Tinubu recalled Mr Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.
The president also commiserated with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader.
ALSO READ: Doyin Okupe tackles Afenifere for criticising Tinubu
He recognised Mr Okupe’s enduring impact on his home state and the deep void his passing leaves in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him.
President Tinubu prayed that God will grant repose to the departed patriot’s soul and comfort all
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
March 7, 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999