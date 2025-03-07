US President Trump says he is considering imposing large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia to pressure the country into a ceasefire and settlement deal with Ukraine.

In a post made on Truth Social on Friday, the president said the sanctions would be in place until the three-year-old war between the countries ends.

Mr Trump stated that he was “strongly considering” the sanctions given that Russia is “pounding Ukraine on the battlefield right now.”

“I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Ceasefire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.”

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!” he added.

This is an unexpected turn of events, as Russia has received little pushback and pressure from the current administration since President Trump returned to the White House.

In the past, President Trump publicly admired Russian President Vladimir Putin but has only praised him since winning a second term.

In February, the US President described the Russian leader as “a very smart guy” and “a very cunning person.”

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that President Trump had begun brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine without involving the latter in the talks.

He described a phone call with Mr Putin as “lengthy and very productive.”

Trump’s interaction with Ukraine

President Trump’s previous interaction with Russia sharply contrasts his interaction with Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with President Trump during a visit to the White House escalated into a heated exchange, with President Trump and his deputy, JD Vance, publicly berating Mr Zelenskyy.

After the hostile exchange, Mr Trump posted on Truth Social that the Ukrainian president “could come back when he is ready for peace.”

The US government also paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine a day later.

President Trump has also once called Mr Zelenskyy a dictator and accused him of “doing a terrible job” at leading the East European nation.

However, after he visited the White House, Mr Zelenskyy has tried to repair his relationship with the US president.

On Tuesday, he wrote a letter to Mr Trump, which included an “apology” and “sense of gratitude”.

President Trump also stated that the letter indicated Ukraine’s leader was ready for talks with Russia and the finalisation of the US minerals deal.

The US and Ukraine are expected to hold peace talks in Saudi Arabia next week.

