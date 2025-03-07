Governor Uba Sani has promised that his administration is determined to leave Kaduna State better than how it met it. He said that is why his government is executing projects in critical sectors like education, health and agriculture.

He made the commitment at the ground breaking for the construction and upgrading of Zaria township roads, from Magajiya Junction to Kasuwan Amaru, with a link to Unguwan Liman/Albarkawa road intersection and Audi to Kako roads, in Zaria local government area.

The governor further said that his administration was ramping up the implementation of its rural transformation programme, as it has initiated over 78 road projects across Kaduna State since assuming office.

The governor who reiterated that these projects are progressing well, with contractors adequately funded to meet project deadlines, said that his focus is to connect ‘’ local communities to provide social and economic benefits.’’

‘’When completed, these Zaria Township roads will serve a significant population of Zaria city, predominantly the urban poor. Job opportunities would be created. Commercial activities will significantly improve, while security will be enhanced in the city and its surroundings,’’ he promised.

According to him, Zaria is too important to be left in its present state. He added that the ground breaking is ‘’another demonstration of our firm commitment to the construction of new road networks, as well as the expansion, repair and maintenance of existing road networks to ease transportation and enhance businesses across the state.

‘’The road from Audi to Kako on the outskirts of Zaria City connects the predominantly farming communities. Our administration is dedicated to promoting accelerated development by extending infrastructure to all local government areas, supporting our communities in achieving rapid economic growth, addressing infrastructure deficits, curbing rural-urban migration, and improving the quality of life for our people,’’ he assured.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Zaria local government, Jamil Ahmad thanked the governor for all the developmental projects that he has been executing in the area.

The chairman pledged the total support of Zaria people to the Uba Sani-led administration, promising that the people would increase the number of votes that they gave the governor in the coming election.

In his remarks, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli welcomed Governor Sani home, pointing out that the governor is a son-of-the-soil.

The emir who is the Chairman of Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, also commended Governor Sani for executing developmental projects across board.

