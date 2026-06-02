The federal government has launched a free healthcare scheme for pensioners earning below N70,000 monthly, in a move aimed at improving access to medical care for low-income retirees across the country.

The initiative, known as PenCare, targets pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) who are aged 60 and above and receive monthly pensions of not more than N70,000.

The development was announced in a statement issued by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Monday.

According to the agency, the programme is designed to ease healthcare burden on vulnerable pensioners facing rising medical costs and declining purchasing power.

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Pilot phase

The NOA said the scheme would begin with a pilot phase covering 30,000 eligible pensioners nationwide on a first-come, first-served basis.

The agency noted that registration has commenced and that interested retirees can enrol through the National Pension Commission (PenCom) website or participating Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

To qualify, beneficiaries must be pensioners under the CPS, be at least 60 years old, and earn a monthly pension of no more than N70,000.

The agency said the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen social protection measures for retired workers and improve their access to healthcare services.

Pensioners’ welfare

The introduction of the scheme comes amid growing concerns over the welfare of pensioners, many of whom struggle to meet healthcare expenses due to rising inflation and the increasing cost of medical services.

According to the NOA, the PenCare programme is expected to help protect the dignity, health and wellbeing of beneficiaries by reducing the financial burden associated with accessing healthcare.

The agency described the initiative as a significant step towards improving post-retirement welfare and expanding healthcare access for elderly Nigerians.