Nollywood actor and comedian Adeshina “Janmole” Oshin has died in a road accident, plunging colleagues, fans and the Yoruba movie industry into mourning.

His death comes less than a week after the passing of veteran actor Fesogboye Oyewole, marking another painful loss for Nollywood.

The President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, announced the actor’s death on Tuesday via an Instagram post.

Mr Amusan disclosed that Janmole died in a tragic auto crash, although details surrounding the accident were not immediately made public.

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“May the soul of our departed colleague, Adesina Okiki Janmole, who tragically lost his life in an accident, rest in perfect peace.

“May God grant his family, friends, and colleagues the strength and comfort to bear this irreparable loss. He will be greatly missed. Amen,” he wrote.

More details

Meanwhile, actor Olaiya Akinyemi also confirmed the development, sharing a video from the accident scene on his Instagram page.

The footage showed a damaged 18-seater bus believed to have been carrying the late actor at the time of the crash.

“Inalilah Wainalilahi Rojihuna. This is sad. Rest in peace Adeshina Okiki Janmole”, he wrote.

Janmole

The late actor developed a passion for acting while still in primary school.

He formally joined the film industry in 1989 after completing his primary education.

However, his parents initially opposed his career choice because he often hawked goods after school, and his involvement in acting reportedly affected his mother, a trader.

In an interview with Feel Right News TV, Janmole confirmed that his parents eventually supported him after they became convinced of his dedication.

He initially trained in furniture making before making his first on-screen appearance in “Àsírí Ológbò.”

Film

He later gained prominence for “Jamonle”, a film he produced himself.

He was the first child in his family and hailed from Kajola Local Government Area in Oyo State.

His father was a retired non-teaching staff member in a secondary school.

He also trained in acting and film production for four years under veteran Yoruba actor Rasaq “Ojopagogo” Olayiwola.

He most often played humorous comedic characters, traditional village roles, and action-driven personas in films.

Janmole was known for movies like “Agunbaniro”, “Ìyàwó Asante”, “Ọgbọ́n Inu”, “Orogun Adedigba”, among others.