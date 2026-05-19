The European Union (EU), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have pledged support for Nigeria’s 2026–2030 National Drug Control Master Plan aimed at tackling substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The organisations gave the assurance on Monday during the opening of a two-day National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) Consultative Forum organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos, said the EU remained committed to supporting Nigeria’s drug control efforts.

“Our presence here today is that of partners who have walked this uphill and rough road ourselves, and we continue doing that,” he said.

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Mr Vergos noted that Nigeria’s stability and Europe’s security are interconnected, stressing that drug trafficking had become a transnational challenge requiring coordinated international action.

“What affects the youth of Maiduguri or the streets of Ibadan does not stay within Nigerian borders,” he said.

According to him, the new master plan represents Nigeria’s contribution to a wider global response against drug abuse and trafficking.

He said Nigeria possessed the institutions, expertise and experience needed to confront the challenge and assured stakeholders of continued EU partnership during the implementation of the plan.

“The EU has also updated its own drug strategy and action plan. One of its main pillars is stronger international cooperation. We are here today to affirm this,” he added.

Mr Vergos added that drug trafficking is a transnational challenge, hence, the master plan laid before the forum was Nigeria’s contribution to a transnational response.

He said Nigeria possessed the talent, institutions and experience needed to overcome challenges, noting that the new roadmap provided a fresh direction.

He assured that the EU remain committed to partnering with the country in its implementation.

“I think we owe this to every Nigerian family that has been touched by addiction, by trafficking, by grief, or by the quiet despair of watching someone they love lose themselves.

“The same applies to every European family. Let us not leave this forum without giving them reason for hope.

“The EU has also updated its own drug strategy and action plan. One of its main pillars is stronger international cooperation. We are here today to affirm this.”

In his goodwill message, UNODC Country Representative, Chiekh Touré, noted that the world is currently witnessing a profound shift in the drug landscape.

This, he said, is particularly with the rise of synthetic drugs, the increased sophistication of trafficking networks and the use of technology to expand illicit markets.

“Nigeria stands at the intersections of this,” he said.

“This underscores the urgency of developing a master plan that is not only comprehensive and balanced, but also data-driven, forward-looking, and adaptable to emerging threats,” he said

According to him, the UNODC partnership with NDLEA and the Nigerian government is growing from strengthening law enforcement capacity to advancing drug demand reduction.

This, he said, would promote evidence-based prevention and treatment and enhance international cooperation.

“As we look ahead, we see this master plan as an opportunity to deepen impact, to strengthen data systems and to reinforce institutions across all levels of governance.

“It is also to ensure that the response is people-centred, inclusive, and sustainable.

“Let me assure you that UNODC will continue to stand with Nigeria as a committed partner, bringing global expertise, technical support, and shared vision for a safer and healthier society in Nigeria, West Africa, and in Africa”, he said.

The Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission, Daniel Amankwaah, said the Nigerian master plan is paramount to the Commission.

Mr Amankwaah said this was because some of the content used by member states was generated by the initiative.

He described the development as a crucial moment while expressing satisfaction that the support provided to the NDLEA had been effectively utilised, with visible results already being recorded.

“I want to just convey our message that the ECOWAS Commission is ever ready and we are going to accompany you.

“It is not only to have this plan in place, but also during the implementation so that we will make our society safer than what we have,” he said.

(NAN)