The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has inducted 157 medicine and dental graduates of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) into the medical profession.

The oath-taking ceremony was held on Monday at Oduduwa Hall, Ile-Ife, where the MDCN Registrar, Fatima Kyari, represented by Tijani Mandaka, Head of Medical Registration at the council, urged the new doctors and dentists to uphold the ethics of the profession.

Mr Mandaka warned the inductees against professional misconduct, stressing the importance of integrity, professionalism and caution in the discharge of their duties.

In her remarks, Provost of OAU’s College of Health Sciences, Bernice Adegbehingbe, congratulated the graduates for their academic achievements and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to merit, integrity and fairness in its admission and training processes.

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She urged the newly inducted professionals to uphold compassion, diligence and professionalism, describing medicine and dentistry as “sacred callings dedicated to the service of humanity.”

Ms Adegbehingbe also appealed to parents, alumni and well-wishers to support the college’s proposed Computer-Based Test Learning and Resources Centre, estimated to cost N350 million.

She further appreciated the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), faculty members and parents for their contributions toward the training of the graduands.

Also speaking, Chief Medical Director of OAUTHC, John Okeniyi, charged the inductees to prioritise compassion and humanity in medical practice.

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He described the induction ceremony as a transition from student life to professional practice, urging the graduates to embrace resilience, innovation and teamwork in tackling emerging healthcare challenges.

Similarly, the OAU Vice-Chancellor, Adebayo Bamire, urged the inductees to embrace the future of healthcare with courage, compassion and humility.

Mr Bamire counselled them on the importance of selfless service to humanity and the upholding of the ethics of the medical profession at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boluwatife Akindele bagged the best medical graduating student, while Fiyinfoluwa Akande emerged the best dental graduating student.

(NAN)