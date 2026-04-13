The Adamawa State government has approved the establishment of a College of Pharmacy at Adamawa State University, Mubi, in a policy move that follows sustained engagement between the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and the state on healthcare and pharmaceutical education reforms.

The approval was announced at the 2026 Pharmacy Colloquium held in Yola, where stakeholders described it as a shift from earlier discussions on healthcare infrastructure and system improvement to concrete institutional action aimed at strengthening pharmacy education in Nigeria

According to a statement issued by PSN on Friday, the development follows days of engagement in which the PSN had commended the Fintiri administration for improvements in healthcare infrastructure and broader development initiatives across the state.

At the time, PSN President, Ayuba Ibrahim, had said the state’s projects reflected “visionary governance and purposeful leadership,” adding that “the quality and spread of projects have transformed Yola into a city with a difference, where modern infrastructure aligns with a functional healthcare system.”

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The latest approval of a pharmacy college marks a transition from the earlier phase of recognition and dialogue to formal policy action on pharmaceutical education.

A strategic national investment

Speaking at the Colloquium, Mr Ibrahim said pharmacy education must be repositioned as a national development priority rather than a routine academic exercise.

He noted that it must be repositioned beyond an academic endeavour to a strategic national investment.

He added that strengthening pharmacy education is critical to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported medicines and achieving healthcare self-sufficiency.

Stakeholders at the event described the decision as a potential benchmark for other states, particularly as Nigeria continues to grapple with gaps in healthcare manpower and drug production capacity.

Push for stronger training institutions

Mr Ibrahim called for the accelerated implementation of the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) programme and enhanced support for the National Postgraduate College of Pharmacy, noting that both were essential for building a more skilled pharmaceutical workforce.

He also raised concerns about gaps in practical training, urging improved infrastructure for the Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) and internship programmes.

According to him, addressing training deficiencies is key to improving service delivery and reducing the migration of healthcare professionals.

He further advocated the protection and expansion of the Consultant Pharmacist cadre as part of broader efforts to strengthen career progression within the profession.

Call for competency-based training

In a keynote address, Cyril Usifoh, a former president of PSN, said Nigeria’s pharmacy education system must evolve to reflect modern healthcare realities.

He identified a disconnect between academic qualifications and healthcare outcomes while calling for a shift toward competency-based education that emphasises critical thinking, innovation, and patient-centred care.

He also called for the integration of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and digital health systems, into pharmacy education to align training with global standards.

The association called for increased government investment in infrastructure to support the standardisation and commercialisation of Nigeria’s biodiversity in phytomedicine.

They said the development of indigenous medicinal plants via therapeutic options could strengthen local drug production capacity while contributing to economic growth.

Also speaking, Former PSN President, Ahmed Yakasai, said the recommendations were anchored on the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) Act 2022, which provides a strengthened regulatory framework for the profession.

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Mr Yakasai noted that the Act enhances accountability in the utilisation of public resources while reinforcing regulatory oversight to safeguard public health.

At the end of the colloquium, participants unanimously reiterated that building a globally competitive pharmaceutical sector depends on sustained investment in education, research, and local capacity development.

The Society warned that without deliberate funding for specialised training and domestic drug manufacturing, Nigeria’s health security will remain at risk.