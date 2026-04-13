Palmtrees has called on emerging and established writers from Africa, the Caribbean, Oceania and other regions to apply for its inaugural screenplay incubator cohort.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the company said the application, in partnership with NEON, would support writers from underrepresented regions by offering mentorship, funding and a residency programme.

The company urged writers to apply with a treatment and the first 15 pages of a feature-length genre screenplay, noting that selected participants would develop their scripts through intensive one-on-one work with dedicated story analysts.

Furthermore, the company stated that writers would be compensated for their participation throughout the three-week in-person residency programme.

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Selection

Additionally, the company noted that writers at all stages of their careers are eligible to apply, stressing that no distinction will be made between first-time screenwriters and those with produced credits.

It added that selection will be based on the strength of each applicant’s project and the clarity of their voice.

“There is no advantage to having prior credits and no disadvantage to not having them. Applications open March 31, 2026, at palmtrees.dev. The deadline for submissions is June 1, 2026”, said Palmtrees.

Real creative

Meanwhile, Palmtrees founder Funa Maduka said her partner company had done more over the past five years to broaden the definition of world cinema than any other company in the industry.

Ms Maduka stated that the incubator programme was born out of a belief that some of the most compelling stories in the world are emerging from regions that lacked the infrastructure needed to develop them fully.

She added that this shortfall has often made it difficult for such stories to meet the level of rigour expected in the global market.

Ms Maduka, credited for directing and producing the first Nigerian film to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, said, “Tom and his team have built something rare. NEON has done more to expand the definition of world cinema in the last five years than any company in the business.

“They take real creative bets, and that instinct is the basis for our collaboration.”

Support

She added that her company was established to support exceptional writers in these regions who lack adequate resources and opportunities.

“The most seasoned screenwriters still fight writer’s block at 3 a.m. It is not a process that necessarily gets easier, but one that can remain exceptionally hard if you have never had attention. Sustained, serious, skilled attention. We built palm trees to provide them. There are extraordinary writers in these regions. What they lack is not talent.”

However, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of NEON, Tom Quinn, said the company was pleased to partner with Palmtrees to identify and support the next generation of filmmakers.

“Some of the most vital voices in cinema today are emerging from places that have been historically underrepresented on the global stage.

“NEON is thrilled to partner with Funa and her team at Palmtrees to help identify and support this next generation of filmmakers”, she said.