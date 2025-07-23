The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has announced that the implementation of the €18 million grant from the European Union (EU) to support vaccine research in Nigeria will commence soon.

The Director-General, Obi Adigwe, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that in 2024, the EU and the Nigerian government signed a collaborative agreement worth 18 million euros to enhance Nigeria’s vaccine research and development ecosystem.

The grant supports the implementation of Nigeria’s National Plan for Vaccine Research, Development and Local Production 2024–2034.

This strategic 10-year blueprint is designed to enhance the country’s capacity in vaccine development and production.

It aims to strengthen vaccine sovereignty, advance research capabilities, and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported vaccines.

The director-general described the grant as a critical step towards correcting Africa’s vaccine dependency, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You will remember that during COVID, it was shameful that the whole of Africa depended on the Global North and Asia to produce vaccines,” he said.

“We also witnessed vaccine nationalism, where countries hoarded vaccines though they preached equity and justice.”Mr Adigwe said that experience made it clear that we must develop our own capacity to research and produce vaccines locally.

“That is why we pursued this EU grant to build such capacity, and the result is this €18 million funding which I think is the largest vaccine-related grant awarded so far in Africa.”

According to Mr Adigwe, the grant facilitated the development of a comprehensive vaccine roadmap, which was produced through NIPRD’s leadership in collaboration with relevant ministries, international partners, academic institutions, and private sector players.

The roadmap outlines a phased plan for vaccine research, development, clinical trials, technology transfer, infrastructure expansion, regulatory strengthening, and full-scale local manufacturing.

It also includes plans for training and retaining a skilled biopharmaceutical workforce to support the envisioned ecosystem.

He said the document was endorsed and signed by both the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and the Minister of State, following which the EU formally approved the grant.

“Implementation is set to begin. We already sent a team to UNICEF, which is one of the grants’s implementing partners, and we expect to announce major developments soon,” he added.

Mr Adigwe noted that NIPRD is leveraging its mandate to build sustainable health security systems through pharmaceutical innovation.

He projected that within the next decade, based on the roadmap and current efforts under the Presidential Initiative on Vaccine Development, Nigeria could have at least three to four companies locally manufacturing vaccines.

“We are happy to share the vaccine roadmap with stakeholders and partners interested in this important journey towards vaccine self-sufficiency,” he said.

“Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in accessing lifesaving vaccines.”

He added that the grant was not just about research but about national security, economic resilience, and health equity.

NAN reports that the grant aligns with Nigeria’s broader health sector reform agenda, which emphasises local production, research advancement, and enhanced pandemic preparedness.

(NAN)