A former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has warned supporters of “severe economic hardship” if President Bola Tinubu is re-elected in 2027, telling them they have two choices – vote out the president or die of hunger.

Mr Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, stated this on Wednesday while addressing his supporters in Port Harcourt, his first visit to his home state after joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a political platform adopted by the opposition coalition to challenge Mr Tinubu’s reelection bid.

Road to 2027

Mr Amaechi, in 2023, aspired to succeed then-President Muhammadu Buhari, but lost at the party primary to Mr Tinubu, who later won in the general election.

After losing at the primaries, Mr Amaechi became a vocal critic of President Tinubu and has repeatedly rated the president’s performance low, saying that Nigerians are hungry.

Mr Amaechi is joining other prominent opposition figures in the country, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, to challenge Mr Tinubu in 2027.

At a brief reception held to welcome him to the state, Mr Amaechi told supporters to have their eyes on 2027.

“To have your eyes on 2027, please go home and start registration. We would form a committee for local government by local government that will go from ward to ward to ascertain the number of people we have.”

A short video of the former minister addressing supporters is posted on Facebook.

He told his supporters that Rivers is notorious for writing election results and warned that they must stop it to avoid being rigged.

He further told his supporters to avoid telling the people that the results had already been written, emphasising that doing so would discourage people from coming out to vote out President Tinubu. The consequence, he said, would be dying of hunger.

“If you allowed them to rig you out, our state is notorious for writing results. We must stop them from writing results. They make noise after writing the results. Please go home now and start mobilising because these are the people who will come and vote.

“Let me tell you one bad thing that you should not do: when you said they’ve already written the results, you discouraged voters from coming out to vote for the removal of the current government. If not, we would all die of hunger.

“Currently, Nigerians are complaining about President Tinubu’s first tenure. Imagine what his second tenure will be like. Then we’d be dead and buried. People are dying every day, not from sickness, but from starvation,” he said.

He told the crowd he was looking for people who would work with him to confront those known to write election results in the state. He thanked the people for coming out to receive him, saying, “they are bragging in Abuja that we have nobody anymore, that we are finished.”