Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has pledged to donate a mobile Hospital to the Taraba State government on behalf of her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Mrs Tinubu made the announcement on Friday in Jalingo while inaugurating a mobile hospital and a free education programme inaugurated by the state government.

She commended the state government for prioritising the health of its people, especially in underserved communities.

She expressed hope that the additional mobile hospital from RHI would support the government’s efforts to deliver prompt and quality healthcare to rural dwellers, particularly during emergencies.

Commenting on the state’s new free education programme for basic and secondary schools, Mrs Tinubu described it as a major step towards addressing the challenge of out-of-school children across Nigeria.

The inauguration was part of activities marking her two-day working visit to the state.

HIV campaign

Mrs Tinubu also inaugurated the Free to Shine Campaign in Taraba State during the visit.

While inaugurating the initiative, she stated that the campaign is primarily targeted at women and youths.

She explained that it aimed to promote the triple elimination of HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis among women of reproductive age.

The First Lady noted that the campaign also focused on eliminating mother-to-child transmission and providing treatment for children born with HIV/AIDS.

According to her, the initiative will be implemented across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with the Taraba event marking the commencement for the North East.

She emphasised the inclusion of traditional and religious leaders in the campaign to help extend awareness to the grassroots level.

Mrs Tinubu expressed the federal government’s strong determination to reduce HIV/AIDS to the bare minimum.

She reassured Nigerians that there was no need for panic, as the federal government had made adequate provisions for the availability of HIV drugs and test kits nationwide.

The panic expressed by Nigerians, especially those living with HIV/AIDs, may not be unconnected with the plan by US President Donald Trump to defund USAID and cut off most of its foreign aid programmes to help fight the scourge in other countries of the world.

Earlier in the event, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba commended the federal government for inaugurating the campaign.

Mr Kefas reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and pledged to work toward making Taraba an HIV-free state by 2030.

As part of the event, he appointed two persons living with HIV, who had shared their personal testimonies as special advisers to the wife of the Governor, recognising their courage and role in advocacy.

In his goodwill message, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammed Pate, revealed that the federal government had allocated N200 billion for the procurement of HIV drugs.

He said the funding had been included in the 2025 supplementary budget.

(NAN)

