President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with his deputy, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, over the death of his stepmother, Hajja Hauwa Ajja Kormi, who died on Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The late Hajja Hauwa died after a protracted illness and was survived by five children, stepchildren, and many grandchildren.

The funeral, which was held at the Shehuri North residence of the deceased today, was attended by a federal government delegation led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who represented President Tinubu.

Speaking after the funeral prayers, Mr Ribadu delivered President Tinubu’s condolence message to Mr Shettima and offered prayers for the deceased.

“We are here on behalf of the President to condole with our brother and leader, His Excellency, the Vice-President over this loss,” the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted the NSA as saying.

“The President is not in the country, but he directed that we should come and extend his own condolence and that of the government and the people of Nigeria over this loss. It is a collective mourning, and we join the family in prayers for her soul.”

The delegation to Mr Shettima’s hometown included the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State for Steel Development, Uba Maigari; the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission, Jalal Ahmed Arabi, the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice-President), Aliyu Modibbo Umar, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.

