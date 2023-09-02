President Bola Tinubu has recalled all Nigeria’s ambassadors.

“…the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has clarified that all career ambassadors and non career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Alkasim Abdulkadir, the foreign minister’s special adviser on Media and Communications Strategy, wrote in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Tinubu had on Thursday recalled Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the UK. No reason was given for that recall with Saturday’s statement showing that case was just the first among many.

According to Mr Abdulkadir, ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the president and it is his prerogative to send or recall them from any country.

The recall of the ambassadors by Mr Tinubu indicates that new envoys will be appointed or existing ones redeployed to new assignments.

In a separate statement, presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said the recall is sequel to the president’s “careful study” of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide.

“… in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda, the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterise foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike,” he said.

The recall takes immediate effect. However, Nigeria’s Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in New York and Geneva ate exempted from the recall, due to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.

