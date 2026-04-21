Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has formally presented his letters of credence to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

This marks his official assumption of diplomatic duties as Nigeria’s chief envoy to the global body.

Mr Ibrahim, who was recently appointed to the position, met with the UN Chief at the UN Headquarters in New York City on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the ceremony was held at the United Nations Secretariat.

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Letters of credence are formal diplomatic documents issued by a country’s head of state to confirm the appointment of an ambassador or permanent representative.

They officially introduce the envoy to the receiving authority, in this case, the UN chief, and certify that the individual is empowered to speak and act on behalf of their nation.

The foreign ministry’s brief statement on X reads, “Presentation of Letters of Credence by His Excellency, Jimoh Ibrahim, Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, at the UN Secretariat in New York, on Monday 20th, April 2026.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that President Bola Tinubu had approved the posting of Mr Ibrahim alongside 64 other diplomats last month.

The president approved the posting of 31 career diplomats and 34 non-career diplomats two years after he recalled the previous ambassadors, which included 41 non-career and 42 career diplomats, in September 2023, without giving a specific reason.

During this period, Nigeria operated without top representatives abroad, relying only on the former foreign minister, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Chargé d’affaires at its embassies.

Mr Tinubu announced the new ambassadors last December, at the height of US antagonism over allegations of Christian genocide.