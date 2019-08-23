New Tariffs: U.S. doesn’t need China – Trump

Donald Trump
Donald Trump [Photo: Times]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, in his Twitter page, said China’s new tariffs creates great opportunity for the U.S. to forge ahead, saying the country does not need China.

Mr Trump pledges to respond to China soonest, adding that the country has lost trillions of dollars with China over the years.

“Our country has lost, stupidly, trillions of dollars with China over many years.

“They have stolen our intellectual property at a rate of hundreds of billions of dollars a year and they want to continue.

“I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them,’’ Mr Trump tweeted.

Read also: South West Governors plan security network

The remarks come hours after China imposed a new batch of 10 and five per cent tariffs on 75 billion dollar worth of U.S. imports starting from September 1 and December 15, respectively.

The Tariff Committee of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China has decided to introduce additional 10 per cent and 5 per cent tariffs on 75 billion dollar worth of imported U.S. goods.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Washington and Beijing have been engaged in a trade spat since 2018, when President Donald Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports justifying the move by the need to balance the trade deficit.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.