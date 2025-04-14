Indonesia’s Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has detained three judges suspected of accepting bribes during a high-profile case involving the illegal export of palm oil.
AGO’s director of investigations, Abdul Qohar, made this known on Monday, according to the Jakarta Globe newspaper.
The judges, Agam Baharuddin, Ali Muhtarom, and Djuyamto were detained late Sunday on suspicion of accepting bribes in exchange for the acquittal of companies Wilmar Group, Permata Hijau Group, and Musim Mas Group.
In March, the suspects ruled that the companies had been exporting crude palm oil without government permits, but they decided that their actions did not fall under the country’s criminal laws, the newspaper reported.
|
According to Qohar, after questioning seven witnesses, we gathered sufficient evidence to name the three judges as suspects.
”They are fully aware that the payments were intended to secure a favourable ruling.
”In 2024, the judges first received 4.5 billion Indonesian rupees ($268,111) through former South Jakarta District Court Chief Muhammad Arif Nuryanta, and then another 18 billion Indonesian rupees in second transaction.
”After detainment of the judges, the total number of suspects in the case reached seven.”
Meanwhile, on Sunday, prosecutors identified South Jakarta District Court clerk Wahyu Gunawan, defence attorneys Marcella Santoso and Ariyanto, as well as Nuryanta as suspects in the investigation.
Wilmar Group, Permata Hijau Group, and Musim Mas Group have been accused of violating a temporary ban on the export of crude palm oil.
The ban on Indonesia export of crude palm oil was introduced by former President Joko Widodo in 2022 due to a nationwide shortage of cooking oil.
READ ALSO: How juntas in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger are increasing costs of West African Trade
The government had then said that the country lost $10.9 million as a result of the illegal exports, as it had to subsidise cooking oil prices in the domestic market to compensate for the crisis.
Five people, including a well-known market analyst, Lin Che Wei, and a high-ranking official from the Trade Ministry were sentenced to between one and three years in prison in January 2023 as part of the illegal exports case.
Other convicted defendants include former Director-General of International Trade at the Trade Ministry, Indrasari Wardhana, and business executives Parulian Tumanggor, Stanley MA, and Pierre Togar Sitanggang.
(RIA/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999