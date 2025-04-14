Nigeria’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of its economy, contributing significantly to employment, innovation, and GDP growth.

However, many businesses are currently struggling under the weight of inflation, high operational costs, multiple taxation, poor infrastructure, and an unfavourable policy environment.

The harsh business climate has forced many SMEs to shut down, leading to job losses and a slowdown in economic activity. If Nigeria is to revitalise its SME sector and harness its full potential, urgent and strategic interventions are needed.

Challenges, Remedies

One of the biggest challenges facing SMEs today is inflation, which has drastically increased the cost of raw materials, rent, utilities, and wages.

Coupled with the high cost of transportation, largely driven by rising fuel prices and poor road infrastructure, businesses find it difficult to move goods efficiently.

Many SMEs that rely on imported inputs also struggle with foreign exchange volatility, making it harder to procure essential materials.

The government must take decisive action to stabilise the economy by implementing monetary policies that curb inflation and ensure access to foreign exchange for productive sectors.

Another major barrier is the high cost of doing business, exacerbated by an erratic power supply. Many businesses rely on generators, significantly increasing overhead costs.

A functional and affordable energy solution is critical for SME survival.

The government should fast-track investments in alternative energy sources such as solar and gas while ensuring that SMEs benefit from lower electricity tariffs and stable supply.

Multiple taxation and regulatory bottlenecks further stifle business growth. SMEs are burdened with numerous levies from federal, state, and local governments, discouraging entrepreneurship and increasing the risk of business failure.

To address this, there is a need for a harmonised taxation system that simplifies tax payments and eliminates redundant charges.

Establishing a one-stop regulatory framework where SMEs can access all business-related approvals in a single platform will also reduce bureaucracy and encourage compliance.

A lack of enabling policies and poor implementation remains a significant issue. While various government initiatives, such as the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the Bank of Industry (BOI), exist to support SMEs, many entrepreneurs struggle to access funding due to stringent loan requirements, high interest rates, and bureaucratic hurdles.

The government should increase financial support for SMEs by offering single-digit interest loans, credit guarantees, and grants targeted at key industries such as manufacturing, agribusiness, and technology.

Beyond financing, SMEs require access to business development services, training, and mentorship.

Many businesses fail due to poor financial management, weak marketing strategies, or an inability to scale.

Public-private partnerships should be leveraged to provide business education, digital transformation support, and capacity-building programs that equip entrepreneurs with the skills needed to navigate economic challenges.

Furthermore, Nigeria must invest in infrastructure development to reduce the operational burden on SMEs. Improved road networks, efficient rail systems, and better logistics hubs will lower transportation costs and enhance market access.

In addition, the adoption of e-commerce and digital payment systems should be encouraged to help SMEs reach wider markets and reduce dependency on physical locations.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opening new opportunities for regional trade, Nigeria must position its SMEs for competitiveness.

The government should facilitate access to export markets by providing incentives for locally made products, simplifying export procedures, and ensuring quality certification compliance.

Survival of SMEs

The survival of Nigeria’s SMEs is critical to economic stability and job creation. It is time for policymakers to move beyond rhetoric and implement practical, measurable interventions that ease business constraints.

By fostering a conducive business environment, providing affordable financing, reducing tax burdens, and investing in critical infrastructure, Nigeria can create a thriving SME ecosystem that drives sustainable economic growth.

The future of the nation’s economy depends on it.

