The founder and presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has sparked conversation on social media after claiming that Jesus Christ strongly dislikes poverty.

In a sermon video posted on his fan TikTok page on Monday, the 62-year-old pastor told his congregation that Jesus did not associate with the poor during His earthly ministry.

Mr Ibiyeomie, who anchors the ‘Hour of Salvation’ live services broadcast on over 40 television stations locally and internationally, acknowledged that it is acceptable to come to Christ in poverty.

However, he went on to explain what he believes is unacceptable after doing so: “If I tell you something, it’ll baffle you; Jesus never visited any poor person in his house; check your bible. That means he hates poverty. He visited Lazarus; they were not poor but were giving him food. He visited a sinner, Zacchaeus, who was rich.

“Tell me one poor man Jesus entered his house. He hates poverty; that’s the meaning. He hates poor people. He died for you not to be poor. How can you now come to church with some mentality? You can come poor, but you’re not permitted to remain poor. There’s nothing wrong with you coming to Christ as a poor man, but it’s wrong for you to remain poor. It is wrong.”

Reactions

Mr Ibiyeomie’s stance, as well as that of an author who also hosts an internet radio show, ignited controversy among netizens.

Below are some of the reactions from netizens.

Beautiful Nonsense! Contrary to Lord’s teaching Matthew 19:23 (ASV) And Jesus said unto his disciples, Verily I say unto you, It is hard for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of heaven. And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through a needle’s eye, than for… — ArugboBoisi (@Arugboboisi_Sam) April 14, 2025

Somebody kindly explain to me the phrase in Matt 19: 16-26 and I quote ; “Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.”

My issue with the pastors statement is him saying Jesus “hates” poverty… — cha cha cha (@uchenna_ubochi) April 14, 2025

Christianity in Nigeria should be scrapped for the nation to really move forward. — REMA GIRLFRIEND (@remagirlfriend) April 14, 2025

These marketers sha. Same Jesus that said “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the Kingdom of God.” They will want to drive home discussion of prosperity for their own gain and then twist the Bible. — DON CORLEONE (@Bobbydbobo) April 14, 2025

Any Christian that doesn’t have a personal understanding of the Bible is in big trouble. Pastors make a lot of inferences from the Bible and draw conclusions on things that are not exactly written in the Bible. Their inferences can be based on their emotions, personal… — Abiri-Owo 🔴⚪ (@captain_xplora) April 14, 2025

If this is true. With all due respect ‘You are Mad Sir’ cause Watin be this 😤🙄 — MadFury 🤫 Tiny-Temper (@AtarodoScotch) April 14, 2025

Was Lazarus his friend a rich man? Was Peter’s mother-in-law a rich woman? — 🤞hAppYmaMa💰 (@VivienVivicoko) April 14, 2025

When we are ready to fix Nigeria, e get some kind people weh we suppose first whip cane, this werey join the list, as a matter of fact he suppose collect the first few lashes for he upper brain — Fate Godwinson🇬🇧🇬🇧🙈 (@GodwinsonFate) April 14, 2025

Mr Ibiyeomie last made headlines when he gifted a four-bedroom bungalow to Henry Eremosele, a former auto mechanic who resigned from his job to serve as a messenger in his church.

